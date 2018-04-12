The Daily Target 4/12

Last night: Twins 9, Astros 8 – The Twins jumped out to an 8-1 lead on Lance McCullers, and it seemed pretty stellar for Twins fans, but then, they gave it all back. Even local legend Fernando Rodney blew the game (though he had some help from the defense), but THEN something amazing happened. Max Kepler hit his second homer of the game, and the Twins walked off winners.

MPR – The ups, and downs, of being a Minnesota Twins mascot – I’ve wondered nearly every time I’m at a game just what it would be like to be one of the mascots in the Target Field races. Well, here is an answer.