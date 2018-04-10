The Daily Target 4/10/18

Last Night – Houston 2, Minnesota 0 -The Twins weren’t as feeble as this might suggest. They had a few good opportunities to score runs against Justin Verlander, but at clutch times they struck out. Like, more than once, and pretty constantly, they would strike out. Lance Lynn looked good though.

Star Tribune – Byron Buxton thought he had tied the game, but only for a moment – This is another good point. The Twins came very close to tying or taking the lead on two different occasions, as both Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton hooked a ball around the wrong side of the foul pole. Otherwise, as Phil Miller notes, this sounds like a pretty unpleasant game to have attended.