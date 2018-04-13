Select Page

Mauer collects hit #2,000

Posted by | Apr 13, 2018 | ,

Mauer collects hit #2,000

Mauer is the 3rd Twin in history to get to the 2,000 hit plateau. Whether you like it or not, Mauer is one of the greatest players in Twins history.

, , MLB, Twins, Updates

View the original article on Twins Target: Mauer collects hit #2,000



Related Posts

The Daily Target 4/10/18

The Daily Target 4/10/18

April 10, 2018

Wow. That’s baseball. A lot of things happen

Wow. That’s baseball. A lot of things happen

April 8, 2018

The Daily Target 4/8/18

The Daily Target 4/8/18

April 8, 2018

The Daily Target 4/12

The Daily Target 4/12

April 12, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino