On the same day that Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright‘s suspension was announced, the league has ruled on another assault case as MLB announced yesterday that Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will face no action after concluding the investigation into his alleged assault due to inconsistent testimonies from the witnesses interviewed. The Twins and Sano have released a statement since the ruling was announced.

Sources: #MNTwins’ Miguel Sano, investigated by MLB after being accused of sexual assault, will NOT be suspended by the league. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 23, 2018

Miguel Sano’s statement released through MLBPA pic.twitter.com/LRDGhVVWMs — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) March 23, 2018

Sano’s Career Profile

Signed as an amateur free agent on October 9th, 2009, Sano would make his MLB debut during the 2015 season. Sano came up through the system as one of the top Twins prospects along with center fielder Byron Buxton. Sano himself would have a fantastic rookie year playing 80 games and hitting a .269 batting average with 18 home runs and 52 RBI. During this season, Sano would finish third in Rookie of the Year voting finishing behind Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and the winner, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. In his sophomore season, Sano would struggle hitting a .236 batting average with 25 home runs and 66 RBI. But, the stat that caused Twins fans to get nervous was his 178 strikeouts, ranking him 4th in the American League. But during the 2017 season, Sano bounced back hitting a .264 batting average with 28 home runs and 77 RBI. Once again, however, Sano struggled with strikeouts totaling 173, ranking 7th in the American League.

Impact Of Ruling

As the Twins say in their statement, this allows Sano, and the team, to get back to focusing on the season ahead. And with the recent suspension of shortstop Jorge Polanco, Sano will be relied on even more over the first half of the season. Now Sano can get back to using his Spring Training to get ready to give the Twins the offensive firepower that he can.

http://Embed from Getty Images



Related

View the original article on