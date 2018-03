Pioneer Press – Twins leave Fort Myers with roster positions still in flux – Really, the Twins are left with two spots to sort through: Gabriel Moya or Tyler Kinley, and Ryan Lamarre or Zack Granite. The decision needs to be made by Wednesday, opening day is on Thursday.

Roster Rundown – The Twins claimed Kennys Vargas from the Reds. This means Vargas was with the Reds for 2 days. It’s all very strange.