The Daily Target 1/14/18

ESPN 1500: Reports: Twins agree to terms with free-agent reliever Addison Reed – Well well well. This is an interesting development. The Twins have really remade their bullpen, and have done so economically, with Fernando Rodney, Zach Duke and now Reed joining the team.

Roster Rundown: Here is something interesting: Assuming all the details of the Reed signing (2 years, $17.5m), this marks the first time the Twins have ever given a multi-year deal to a free agent reliever. Ever. This new front office is crazy!