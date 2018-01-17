Daily Target 1/17/2018

Twins.mlb.com – Gonsalves earns spot among top lefty prospects – The Twins have a top pitching prospect, drafted in the same year as Jose Berrios and Byron Buxton. That was a pretty good draft, I would say. Gonsalves also checks in as the #64 prospect in all of baseball, and #9 among lefties.

Roster Rundown – Speaking of lefties, the Twins also designated Buddy Boshers for assignment to make room for Addison Reed Boshers won’t ever be a top pitcher, but I wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see him catch on with another team, because lefties are basically gold.