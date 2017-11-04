The Daily Target 11/4/17

Roster Rundown: I said these would be coming back when he Twins made roster news, and with the onset of the off-season, they did some things…
First – Matt Belisle, Bartolo Colon, Dillon Gee, Glen Perkins and Hector Santiago have all elected free agency. Of that group, I would like to see Gee back, but I suspect that Colon and Perkins are the most likely candidates.
Second – The Chicago Cubs claimed Randy Rosario on waivers. Rosario had a cup of coffee with the Twins, but wasn’t very good, and then collapsed in the minors after getting sent back down to Chattanooga.
Third – Daniel Palka was claimed by the Chicago White Sox. The slugging first baseman was the return for Chris Herrmann a few years back, but was never able to find a spot in the majors. There is a lot of room on the White Sox roster, so he could definitely make an appearance on the South Side this year.
