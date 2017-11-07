Daily Target 11/7/17

Twins Daily – Part 2: Seth’s Updated Top 50 Prospects (31-40) – If you really want to dig deep into the farm system, you would be hard pressed to find a better resource than Seth Stohs.

Roster Rundown: The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Nik Turley on waivers. Some had speculated that Turley might remain on the 40 man roster, protected from the Rule 5 draft. Guess not.

Also, Chris Gimenez was granted his release into free agency. I think this has less to do with him, and more to do with the fact that the Twins will have Mitch Garver on the roster all season.

Lastly, the Twins also sent Niko Goodrum and Ryan O’Rourke to Rochester, officially. There is now plenty of room for free agents