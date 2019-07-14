MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 12: Curtis Granderson #21 of the Miami Marlins hits a 2-run home run in the third inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on July 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the trade deadline fast approaching many fans are wondering where some of their beloved players might head off to. Today we will take a look at the one and only Grandy man or better know as Curtis Granderson. Granderson has been through a lot in his career having played for 7 different ball clubs, and it looks like he might be on the move again.

Granderson is best known for his veteran leadership as his play has recently dropped off in the past few years. In fact, Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson had asked the team if his locker could be next to Granderson’s so if he had any questions he could ask him. This just shows that there should be plenty of teams willing to take him on for that leadership and playoff experience.

Possible Curtis Granderson Trade Destinations

The First team that comes to mind, believe it or not, is the Rays. The Rays have the sixth youngest team in baseball and currently hold the top wildcard spot. A young team like this could really use the veteran leadership in the playoffs. Granderson wouldn’t come at much of a cost either so the Rays could easily afford to make this trade. The Rays could also use the depth in the outfield with only five current outfielders.

The Indians are in a similar situation the Rays are in with a relatively young team. The Indians could also the veteran leadership in their own playoff push. However, there are not too many spots where the veteran could fill in. Granderson has also had a lot of experience with larger market teams. While this may not seem like a big deal playing in different markets can have a large effect on younger players and a guy like Granderson could really help them out.

The Brewers are another prime candidate as they could really use the depth. With only four outfielders listed on their roster, it would never hurt to have a guy like Granderson to fill in if needed. However, the only drawback is the Brewers have the sixth-oldest team in the MLB so they might want to look into adding some youth.

The Rangers are in a similar boat to the Brewers. While they do already have an older team they could use the added depth to their roster. The Rangers do have a much younger outfield than the Brewers so this could make it a better home for Granderson. The issue for the Rangers is they do not have as good of a farm system than others, so making trade could be a tad more difficult.

Curtis Granderson Overview

Each of these teams could make a case for adding Curtis Granderson with each of them needing depth at the outfield position. However, the best case can be made for the Rays. With so many guys not having playoff experience and being so young, who better to shape these young minds than Granderson.

Locker room chemistry is a huge part of sports that many people underestimate. So why you might not think your team needs a washed up old veteran you might want to take a second look. Granderson is the perfect package when it comes to veterans with his playoff experience and leadership he is no dought a great target for teams. And these are just some of the teams that might want to take a look at the Grandy Man. I would not be surprised if other teams are also pushing to make a deal with the Marlins.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on