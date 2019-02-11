SEATTLE, WA – JULY 19: Second baseman Brett Lawrie #15 of the Chicago White Sox fields a grounder against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on July 19, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Looking to for infield depth until Keston Hiura is ready, the Milwaukee Brewers will be welcoming a familiar face back to Milwaukee. Veteran infielder Brett Lawrie announced on Instagram that he has signed a minor-league deal with the club:

Short Stay in Milwaukee

At a time, Lawrie was the future in Milwaukee. Drafted with the 16th pick of the 2008 draft, Lawrie was looked at as the second baseman of the future in Milwaukee. However, Lawrie never made it to Milwaukee. He was traded to Toronto for Shaun Marcum before the start of the 2011 season.

Career Struggles

Throughout his major league career, Lawrie has shuffled between second and third base, but he has never really become the player that he was expected to be. After a strong rookie showing in 2011 in which he batted .293 with nine homers and a .953 OPS, Lawrie has struggled with consistency.

In his six-year career, Lawrie has batted .261 with 71 homers and a .734 OPS. Battling injuries, inconsistency, and playing for three different teams, he has struggled to find a spot in an everyday lineup. Last playing in 2016 for the Chicago White Sox, Lawrie batted a career low .248. But while playing the middle of a young lineup, he did slug 12 homers in 94 games. Since then, injuries have kept him out of the league.

Opportunity Again in Milwaukee

By signing with the Brewers, he will get a shot to see if he still has what it takes. While he is two years removed from a roster, Lawrie’s versatility is valuable. Last season, the Brewers showed they are able to juggle players all over to get them at bats. Lawrie is a player that could see time in many different spots if he is able to make it back. He has a lot to prove to make it first in the minors and then making it back up to the major league level. If he can find his swing again, he will definitely have a shot. With talent all around him in Milwaukee he will have a shot to shine and resurrect his career. Competing with both Hernan Perez and Cory Spangenberg at the start provides a definite path back to the big leagues.

