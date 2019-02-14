LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 16: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For the second straight offseason in Milwaukee, one big complaint from fans is that they have not added a bonafide ace to their rotation. Though options have been floated around like Dallas Keuchel and Madison Bumgarner, the Brewers have stayed with what they have. With upwards of eight arms vying for their rotation spots, the Milwaukee Brewers need Corbin Burnes in their rotation.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2016, Burnes’ dominance in the minor leagues quickly made him one of the most valued arms in the team’s system. Burnes possesses a power fastball and a slider that he can use to get batters out at anytime After a stellar debut season, Burnes was even stronger in 2017. During that year, Burnes went 8-3 with a 1.67 combined ERA facing High-A and Double-A competition. He kept runners off base so much that he finished that season with a WHIP of 0.94, earning him the Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award in Milwaukee’s system.

Last year in Triple-A, he faced his first bump in the road pitching in Colorado Springs like most pitchers do. However, this bump was not enough to keep him down for long. With the Brewers trusting his stuff he earned a promotion in early July and remained a part of the Brewers bullpen throughout the rest of the season.

Major League Start

During his time in Milwaukee, Burnes excelled so much that he was quickly thrust into big roles. Though he had not done it much from the bullpen, he was trusted to both get out of jams and hold late leads. In 30 regular season outings, he went 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA and a WHIP of just 1.00. He was able to limit walks, get big strikeouts when he needed, and keep the ball in the ballpark. Almost instantly he showed why he was one of the most valued arms in the system.

Postseason Greatness

During the postseason, he was even better. In six games, he allowed just two runs. Burnes was able to consistently get big outs when he needed to. At times throughout October he simply overpowered hitters.

Rotation Addition?

While his role in the bullpen was very valuable throughout last season, he has earned a shot at the rotation. Heading into spring training Burnes told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “They said coming into Spring Training I was a starter,” Burnes said. “Obviously, as we get closer to the season, the need may be [different]. But I came into camp as a starter and I fully intend to be a starter.”

Motivated to take the next step, Burnes needs to enter 2019 in the rotation. With his approach to attacking hitters, the 24-year-old righty has impressive stuff. He is someone they can count on in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future. Many in Milwaukee continue to clamor for an ace. With a young arm ready to take the next step, the Brewers already have that arm on their roster. Though there are many arms to choose from, Corbin Burnes needs to be slotted somewhere in the Brewers rotation from day one.

