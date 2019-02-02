MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 11: Bobby Wahl #61 of the New York Mets in action against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 11, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When all is said and done, the Jason Rogers trade will be one of the better moves the Milwaukee Brewers have made. In the deal Brewers acquired minor leaguers, Keon Broxton and Trey Supak for Rogers. Since the trade, Rogers has appeared in only 23 games for the Pirates and is no longer in the league. On the other hand, Supak has become one of the better arms in the Brewers minor league system. Broxton also filled a need as a plus-defensive outfielder, showcasing occasional power at the plate in his time with the club.

Wahl’s Immediate Impact

This offseason the Brewers have reaped even more rewards from the trade. By dealing Keon Broxton to the Mets the team received, Bobby Wahl, Adam Hill and Felix Valerio. While Hill and Valerio are nice pieces that could contribute in the future, the addition of Wahl is a move that could have an immediate impact in Milwaukee.

Wahl heads into spring looking to enter a bullpen that already was one of the best bullpen units in 2018. Joining Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel, Wahl could be a piece that could make the Brewers bullpen more intimidating this season.

Wahl’s Minor League Dominance

Wahl’s limited major league numbers are not great at all. In 13 total innings pitched, he has allowed 10 earned runs putting together a 6.92 ERA. However, Wahl’s dominant numbers in the minors are a major reason to be optimistic. In six parts of six minor league seasons, Wahl has averaged 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. He sat down 292 batters in 221.2 innings pitched. Minor league hitters have batted just .219 off of him while he has posted a 1.27 WHIP.

Last year, successful and young minor league starters, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes were brought along slowly and placed into the bullpen. While they were highly successful and even unhittable at times, the addition of Wahl allows them to slide back in as rotation options. This allows the Brewers for much more options in the rotation and allows the young starters to be a core of the future rotation for years to come. This also opens the door for Wahl to step in and earn a spot getting huge outs late in games.

Wahl’s Upside

Over the years Wahl has been battling the injury bug. He has also struggled with consistent command, but his overall makeup makes him an exciting addition to the 2019 bullpen. Entering a Brewers’ bullpen filled with hard throwers, Wahl has the stuff to fit right in. With an overpowering fastball and sharp slider and power curve, he can be just as scary as the rest of the dominant staff. With dominant tools, Wahl has the talent to be a lockdown, late-inning reliever for years to come.

The Rogers trade has been the gift that keeps on giving. Over the years, Broxton has been a key piece who has coming up big in huge situations. With the newest trade coming this offseason, Wahl is set to step up as the next big gift. Trading a journeyman firstbaseman has reaped big rewards in Milwaukee and their bullpen will be much improved because of it.

