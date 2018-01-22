in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

As first reported by Yahoo Japan, the Milwaukee Brewers have made a formal offer to Yu Darvish. The Japanese language tweet reported that the Brewers are one of six teams involved in signing Darvish, and cited “multiple insider sources”. Darvish responded to the report by sharing it on twitter along with a thinking face emoji.

The report was confirmed by MLB insider, Ken Rosenthal, but the terms of a potential deal are still unknown. Additionally, the Brewers have not made any comment on the report or Darvish’s tweet.

Source confirms: #Brewers have made offer to Darvish. First reported: Yahoo Japan. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 22, 2018

Darvish is one of the big name starting pitchers on the market this off-season that will likely demand huge contracts. The righty is coming off of a big season where he helped take the Los Angles Dodgers to the World Series. Though he pitched well in the regular season (3.44 ERA and 1.148 WHIP with the Dodgers), Darvish struggled mightily in the World Series. He made two starts against the Houston Astros but only pitched a combined 3.1 innings and allowed eight earned runs. Darvish finished the Series with an astronomical 21.60 ERA, and the Astros would go on to win their first ever World Series. It’s possible that Darvish’s bad World Series outing may affect his value.

The Brewers are coming off a surprisingly good season where they stayed competitive with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals and even led the division for parts of 2017. But despite their strong 2017 campaign, they missed the postseason as they finished just one game behind the Colorado Rockies for the second Wild Card spot. But the Brewers will certainly look to improve upon their 2017 season, and adding an elite starting pitcher in Darvish to their rotation may be enough to get them to the postseason.

