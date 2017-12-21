SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jhoulys Chacin #46 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at AT&T Park on September 30, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to reports, Jhoulys Chacin has found his next team as it was announced that he will sign with the Milwaukee Brewers for two-years worth over $15 million.

Jhoulys Chacin, Brewers are in agreement. 2 years, $15M plus. Should be official tomorrow. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2017

Chacin’s Career Profile

Chacin signed as a free agent with the Colorado Rockies in 2004 to start his career. He would have to wait five years before making his MLB debut in 2009. Chacin was a rare incidence where he was called up directly from a Double-A team, the Tulsa Drillers. In his six years in Colorado, he pitched a 3.78 ERA with 514 strikeouts in 672 innings pitched. On March 22, 2015, after these six years, Chacin was released by the Rockies. But then not even a month later, on April 14, Chacin signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians. Unfortunately, Chacin quickly became unhappy and opted out of that contract on June 18.

Two days after the opt out, Chacin signed another minor league deal, this time with the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, this time he would end up playing for the Diamondbacks. He would play five games, pitching a 3.38 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. After his time with the Diamondbacks, Chacin would sign yet another minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves. With this contract, like the Diamondbacks contract, Chacin would play for the Braves. He would play five games with the Braves, pitching a 5.40 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. On May 11, 2016, Chacin would be traded to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for pitcher Adam McCreery.

After spending the rest of the season with the Angels, Chacin would sign a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres. In his career so far, Chacin has pitched a 3.93 ERA with 807 strikeouts in 1,023 innings pitched.

The Impact Of The Signing

For the Brewers, they gain a very hard working pitcher who is one year off being named an Opening Day starter. He has had control issues in the past, but it seems that he has gotten them under control. For the Padres, they lose one of their most reliable pitchers in the rotation. Chacin will now look to keep the same resilience that got him this far to earn a spot in the rotation.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on