Miami Marlins – Last Word on Baseball

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire J.T. Realmuto from Miami Marlins

Post-season Run a Long Time Coming for Christian Yelich

Reviewing the 2018 National League East

Potential Deadline Acquisitions At the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

Cameron Maybin Signs with Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins 2018 Season Preview

Milwaukee Brewers Acquire Christian Yelich

Making the Case: Gary Sheffield and the 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot

The St. Louis Cardinals acquire Marcell Ozuna

Report: Miami Marlins Trade Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees

https://lastwordonbaseball.com Just another Last Word on Sports Sites site Fri, 08 Feb 2019 21:43:36 +0000 en-US hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=4.9.8 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2019/02/07/phillies-acquire-jt-realmuto/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2019/02/07/phillies-acquire-jt-realmuto/#respond Thu, 07 Feb 2019 19:47:17 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=16050

It may have taken a while, but it appears the Miami Marlins have finally dealt All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. It was reported Thursday that the Marlins are sending Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies. The move gives the Phillies the most complete catcher in MLB who will slide into the middle of a dangerous lineup.

Jim Bowden was the first to report the deal:

#Phillies #Marlins deal agreed upon. 4 players going to #Marlins including Sanchez and Alfaro in return for Realmuto. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 7, 2019

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire JT Realmuto from Miami Marlins

The Deal

Many viewed a trade involving Realmuto as simply a matter of time following the beginning of Miami’s rebuild. The Marlins traded outfielders Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and Marcell Ozuna leading up to the 2018 season. Among that group, Stanton won the 2017 NL MVP while Yelich would win the NL MVP for 2018.

Following those moves and a disappointing team record in 2018, Realmuto’s agent made it public that Realmuto did not intend to re-sign with the Marlins once a free agent. After that revelation, it seemed all but certain Realmuto would suit up for another team to start 2019.

In exchange for the coveted backstop, Miami received four players. Among those is Jorge Alfaro, a young catcher who will fill the void as Miami’s new starting catcher. RHP prospect Sixto Sanchez and LHP prospect Will Stewart are among the other players heading back to Miami. The fourth piece is reported by Ken Rosenthal as an international bonus slot.

Realmuto’s Track Record

No matter how you break down Realmuto’s numbers, he consistently comes out as the premier catcher in baseball. He slashed .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 30 doubles, 74 runs scored, and 74 RBI, accomplishing all of that on a terrible Miami squad. Realmuto led all catchers with 4.8 fWAR, more than a win higher than Yasmani Grandal (3.6) in second place. He did so while appearing in 15 fewer games than Grandal.

Defensively, Realmuto still grades quite well. His Defense rating on Fangraphs (explained here) came in at 8.2, good for 11th in all of baseball. For comparison, the MLB leader was Willson Contreras at 14.5. Though not the top defensive catcher in the game, Realmuto still finished ahead of other notable catchers in Buster Posey and Yadier Molina on the metric.

It is easy to see the draw to Realmuto’s services. The price for Philadelphia may have been steep, but there’s no denying Realmuto should be viewed as a game-changer, both for the lineup and in the field. Only time will tell if he can help bring another World Series back to Philadelphia.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Report: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire J.T. Realmuto from Miami Marlins appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

It may have taken a while, but it appears the Miami Marlins have finally dealt All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. It was reported Thursday that the Marlins are sending Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies. The move gives the Phillies the most complete catcher in MLB who will slide into the middle of a dangerous lineup.

Jim Bowden was the first to report the deal:

#Phillies #Marlins deal agreed upon. 4 players going to #Marlins including Sanchez and Alfaro in return for Realmuto. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 7, 2019

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire JT Realmuto from Miami Marlins

The Deal

Many viewed a trade involving Realmuto as simply a matter of time following the beginning of Miami’s rebuild. The Marlins traded outfielders Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and Marcell Ozuna leading up to the 2018 season. Among that group, Stanton won the 2017 NL MVP while Yelich would win the NL MVP for 2018.

Following those moves and a disappointing team record in 2018, Realmuto’s agent made it public that Realmuto did not intend to re-sign with the Marlins once a free agent. After that revelation, it seemed all but certain Realmuto would suit up for another team to start 2019.

In exchange for the coveted backstop, Miami received four players. Among those is Jorge Alfaro, a young catcher who will fill the void as Miami’s new starting catcher. RHP prospect Sixto Sanchez and LHP prospect Will Stewart are among the other players heading back to Miami. The fourth piece is reported by Ken Rosenthal as an international bonus slot.

Realmuto’s Track Record

No matter how you break down Realmuto’s numbers, he consistently comes out as the premier catcher in baseball. He slashed .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 30 doubles, 74 runs scored, and 74 RBI, accomplishing all of that on a terrible Miami squad. Realmuto led all catchers with 4.8 fWAR, more than a win higher than Yasmani Grandal (3.6) in second place. He did so while appearing in 15 fewer games than Grandal.

Defensively, Realmuto still grades quite well. His Defense rating on Fangraphs (explained here) came in at 8.2, good for 11th in all of baseball. For comparison, the MLB leader was Willson Contreras at 14.5. Though not the top defensive catcher in the game, Realmuto still finished ahead of other notable catchers in Buster Posey and Yadier Molina on the metric.

It is easy to see the draw to Realmuto’s services. The price for Philadelphia may have been steep, but there’s no denying Realmuto should be viewed as a game-changer, both for the lineup and in the field. Only time will tell if he can help bring another World Series back to Philadelphia.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Report: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire J.T. Realmuto from Miami Marlins appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2019/02/07/phillies-acquire-jt-realmuto/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/10/12/christian-yelich-postseason/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/10/12/christian-yelich-postseason/#respond Fri, 12 Oct 2018 18:23:16 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=15230

The 2018 playoffs were a long time coming for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Playing in October for the first time, Yelich has come a long way since being drafted out of high school.

Postseason Run A Long Time Coming For Christian Yelich

October 2017

On October 12, 2017 the New York Yankees and Houston Astros had already played the first two games of what would be an epic American League Championship Series. At the same time, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers started their battle for the National League pennant.

These two series pitted baseball’s best against each other, putting on a show enjoyed by many. Meanwhile, sitting at home, yearning for a chance to play in October, was a certain Miami Marlins outfielder.

The Marlins drafted Yelich in 2010 out of high school, and he was a consistent performer. In his first five years with Miami, he hit .290 with a .800 OPS, averaging 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases a season. He was solid, but he was not a legitimate star. Miami failed to make the playoffs for his entire tenure with the team.

On October 2, 2017, ten days prior, Yelich’s fortunes changed when Derek Jeter’s group bought the franchise. The new group inherited an organization riddled with debt, making it appear that the team needed to trade some of its core pieces. Signed to a seven-year, $49.57contract, Yelich was part of the facelift.

January 2018

On January 25, 2018, the Brewers announced that they had acquired Yelich. After falling short in 2017, the Brewers aggressively pursued him, knowing that he was the difference-maker they needed. Miller Park became the change of scenery necessary to spark Yelich’s transformation into an All-Star, an honor he earned for the first time in 2018.

July 2018

After the All-Star Game, Yelich completed his transformation into a star and an MVP candidate. This is evident by his hitting .367 with 25 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a 1.219 OPS in the second half.

October 2018

On October 1, 2018, Yelich officially won the National League batting title, hitting .326 for the season. He also finished second in the league with 36 home runs and 110 RBI. With these numbers, he narrowly missed becoming the first National League Triple Crown winner since Joe Medwick in 1937. When not driving in runs, he was making sure he was in a position to score runs as well, stealing 20 bases.

Yelich’s transformation made him both a better slugger and on-base batter, leading the league in slugging percentage at .592 with an on-base percentage of .402, good for a 1.000 OPS. It took 163 games, but Yelich also helped Milwaukee win the National League Central, ensuring he would get to play more than just one game in his first postseason experience.

October 7, 2018, his first playoff series ended as a successful one. In a small sample size of 14 plate appearances, Yelich had a .571 OBP and 1.196 OPS on route to a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Now on October 12, 2018, Yelich prepares to take on the Dodgers, defending National League Champions. With six straight division titles and a National League Championship Series appearance in four of those campaigns, the Dodgers are loaded with experience in the limelight.

The emergence of Yelich in 2018 will be remembered around Milwaukee for years to come. However, leading the charge past the Dodgers to the World Series would cement Yelich’s legacy in Milwaukee’s baseball lore.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Post-season Run a Long Time Coming for Christian Yelich appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

The 2018 playoffs were a long time coming for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Playing in October for the first time, Yelich has come a long way since being drafted out of high school.

Postseason Run A Long Time Coming For Christian Yelich

October 2017

On October 12, 2017 the New York Yankees and Houston Astros had already played the first two games of what would be an epic American League Championship Series. At the same time, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers started their battle for the National League pennant.

These two series pitted baseball’s best against each other, putting on a show enjoyed by many. Meanwhile, sitting at home, yearning for a chance to play in October, was a certain Miami Marlins outfielder.

The Marlins drafted Yelich in 2010 out of high school, and he was a consistent performer. In his first five years with Miami, he hit .290 with a .800 OPS, averaging 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases a season. He was solid, but he was not a legitimate star. Miami failed to make the playoffs for his entire tenure with the team.

On October 2, 2017, ten days prior, Yelich’s fortunes changed when Derek Jeter’s group bought the franchise. The new group inherited an organization riddled with debt, making it appear that the team needed to trade some of its core pieces. Signed to a seven-year, $49.57contract, Yelich was part of the facelift.

January 2018

On January 25, 2018, the Brewers announced that they had acquired Yelich. After falling short in 2017, the Brewers aggressively pursued him, knowing that he was the difference-maker they needed. Miller Park became the change of scenery necessary to spark Yelich’s transformation into an All-Star, an honor he earned for the first time in 2018.

July 2018

After the All-Star Game, Yelich completed his transformation into a star and an MVP candidate. This is evident by his hitting .367 with 25 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a 1.219 OPS in the second half.

October 2018

On October 1, 2018, Yelich officially won the National League batting title, hitting .326 for the season. He also finished second in the league with 36 home runs and 110 RBI. With these numbers, he narrowly missed becoming the first National League Triple Crown winner since Joe Medwick in 1937. When not driving in runs, he was making sure he was in a position to score runs as well, stealing 20 bases.

Yelich’s transformation made him both a better slugger and on-base batter, leading the league in slugging percentage at .592 with an on-base percentage of .402, good for a 1.000 OPS. It took 163 games, but Yelich also helped Milwaukee win the National League Central, ensuring he would get to play more than just one game in his first postseason experience.

October 7, 2018, his first playoff series ended as a successful one. In a small sample size of 14 plate appearances, Yelich had a .571 OBP and 1.196 OPS on route to a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Now on October 12, 2018, Yelich prepares to take on the Dodgers, defending National League Champions. With six straight division titles and a National League Championship Series appearance in four of those campaigns, the Dodgers are loaded with experience in the limelight.

The emergence of Yelich in 2018 will be remembered around Milwaukee for years to come. However, leading the charge past the Dodgers to the World Series would cement Yelich’s legacy in Milwaukee’s baseball lore.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Post-season Run a Long Time Coming for Christian Yelich appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/10/12/christian-yelich-postseason/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/09/24/reviewing-the-2018-national-league-east/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/09/24/reviewing-the-2018-national-league-east/#respond Mon, 24 Sep 2018 20:08:43 +0000



There is a lot of tremendous young talent in Major League Baseball. Reviewing the National League East shows that a lot of said talent falls into that division. The Washington Nationals, perennially the safe bet to win, have been overcome by this young talent as the upstart Atlanta Braves rode their way to the division crown.

Atlanta Braves-Young and Dangerous

This team was not expected to contend this season and now they are division champions for the first time since 2013. The team has a core of young superstars. The two biggest stars are Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies who have taken the league by storm.

Supplementing their young core are veterans Freddie Freeman, who has produced one of the best years of his career, and Nick Markakis, who was an All-Star for the first time in his young career. These two provide veteran leadership every day. They both lead the league with 155 games played through September 23rd and are both hitting over .300.

The team will go as far as their young pitching staff can take them on October with Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, and Julio Teheran leading the way.

Philadelphia Phillies – Kapler can manage

The Phillies are another young, surprising team in the National League East. Though they have faded down the stretch, the Phillies have been a pleasant surprise this year. The general feeling was that they were a year away from contending, but the rookie manager, Gabe Kapler has helped the team thrive.

At the end of play on September 23rd, they find themselves just four wins away from their first winning season since 2011. Not bad for a man that some in the City of Brotherly Love wanted to be fired after an Opening Day loss. A loss in which he pulled current Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola with a lead after five innings and 68 pitches. Kapler can manage, and the Phillies should continue to improve next season.

Washington Nationals – All around Disappointment

After four division titles in six years, and zero playoff series wins, the Nationals were already viewed as a disappointment. 2018 only strengthened that reputation as they sit at 78-78 after play on September 23rd.

This team was expected to run away with the division again and make one last run before Bryce Harper‘s impending free agency. Instead, the team seemed to be out of contention all year while and dealt away players like Daniel Murphy.

The only two bright spots to this season in Washington are hosting the All-Star Game, with Harper winning the Home Run Derby, and Max Scherzer dominating his way to another likely top-three finish in the Cy Young voting.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Therefore, the New York Mets are insane.

They have been riding with the same core for the last few seasons, but relying on Yoenis Cespedes to be healthy is a lot to ask. He will be out until the middle of 2019 after surgery on his heels.

While a dismal June put the Mets out of contention, there are some positives to this season. Jacob DeGrom is at the forefront of the Cy Young conversation. Zack Wheeler appears to finally be pitching like the player the team traded for in 2011. Jeff McNeil has been a pleasant surprise and Ahmed Rosario has played better of late. David Wright returning to the lineup before his premature retirement will be a nice way to end the season in Queens.

The biggest star in Miami does not take the field every night. He sits up in the front office and makes crucial decisions to better the team from a business standpoint. His name is Derek Jeter.

Jeter had a plan when his ownership group bought the team, and he has been executing that plan ever since he took over. While fans were not happy with trading away every star player that the team had under contract, there is a method to that madness. Jeter is asking the Miami community to be patient with him as he strives to make the team profitable on the business side but also contenders on the playing side.

Main Photo: ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 15: Freddie Freeman #5 for the Atlanta Braves hits a fly ball deep to right field against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on September 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Kelly Kline/GettyImages)

The post Reviewing the 2018 National League East appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

There is a lot of tremendous young talent in Major League Baseball. Reviewing the National League East shows that a lot of said talent falls into that division. The Washington Nationals, perennially the safe bet to win, have been overcome by this young talent as the upstart Atlanta Braves rode their way to the division crown.

Atlanta Braves-Young and Dangerous

This team was not expected to contend this season and now they are division champions for the first time since 2013. The team has a core of young superstars. The two biggest stars are Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies who have taken the league by storm.

Supplementing their young core are veterans Freddie Freeman, who has produced one of the best years of his career, and Nick Markakis, who was an All-Star for the first time in his young career. These two provide veteran leadership every day. They both lead the league with 155 games played through September 23rd and are both hitting over .300.

The team will go as far as their young pitching staff can take them on October with Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, and Julio Teheran leading the way.

Philadelphia Phillies – Kapler can manage

The Phillies are another young, surprising team in the National League East. Though they have faded down the stretch, the Phillies have been a pleasant surprise this year. The general feeling was that they were a year away from contending, but the rookie manager, Gabe Kapler has helped the team thrive.

At the end of play on September 23rd, they find themselves just four wins away from their first winning season since 2011. Not bad for a man that some in the City of Brotherly Love wanted to be fired after an Opening Day loss. A loss in which he pulled current Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola with a lead after five innings and 68 pitches. Kapler can manage, and the Phillies should continue to improve next season.

Washington Nationals – All around Disappointment

After four division titles in six years, and zero playoff series wins, the Nationals were already viewed as a disappointment. 2018 only strengthened that reputation as they sit at 78-78 after play on September 23rd.

This team was expected to run away with the division again and make one last run before Bryce Harper‘s impending free agency. Instead, the team seemed to be out of contention all year while and dealt away players like Daniel Murphy.

The only two bright spots to this season in Washington are hosting the All-Star Game, with Harper winning the Home Run Derby, and Max Scherzer dominating his way to another likely top-three finish in the Cy Young voting.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Therefore, the New York Mets are insane.

They have been riding with the same core for the last few seasons, but relying on Yoenis Cespedes to be healthy is a lot to ask. He will be out until the middle of 2019 after surgery on his heels.

While a dismal June put the Mets out of contention, there are some positives to this season. Jacob DeGrom is at the forefront of the Cy Young conversation. Zack Wheeler appears to finally be pitching like the player the team traded for in 2011. Jeff McNeil has been a pleasant surprise and Ahmed Rosario has played better of late. David Wright returning to the lineup before his premature retirement will be a nice way to end the season in Queens.

The biggest star in Miami does not take the field every night. He sits up in the front office and makes crucial decisions to better the team from a business standpoint. His name is Derek Jeter.

Jeter had a plan when his ownership group bought the team, and he has been executing that plan ever since he took over. While fans were not happy with trading away every star player that the team had under contract, there is a method to that madness. Jeter is asking the Miami community to be patient with him as he strives to make the team profitable on the business side but also contenders on the playing side.

Main Photo: ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 15: Freddie Freeman #5 for the Atlanta Braves hits a fly ball deep to right field against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on September 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Kelly Kline/GettyImages)

The post Reviewing the 2018 National League East appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/09/24/reviewing-the-2018-national-league-east/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/07/30/potential-deadline-acquisitions-at-the-2018-mlb-trade-deadline/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/07/30/potential-deadline-acquisitions-at-the-2018-mlb-trade-deadline/#respond Mon, 30 Jul 2018 20:53:25 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=14178

The MLB trade deadline is approaching fast, occurring July 31st at 4PM eastern. It can be hard to keep track of who has moved and who is still available. It can be difficult to find a list of who is available, and more so who is likely to be moved. A common theme you’ll notice throughout the article is the emergence of the same teams having players available. This usually happens every year, as certain teams start selling, and the majority of their players get mentioned in rumors. There will be players who are traded that aren’t on this list as well, as it would turn into a novel if we were to list them all.

Not all of these players are going to be traded, but all of them have been mentioned in rumors. Some of them are much higher profile, and aren’t likely to be traded. This doesn’t mean they won’t be, which is why they are being included. Although we won’t be providing explanations for all of the players listed, this should help you keep an eye out for certain players who may be moved within the next 24 hours and counting. That being said, here are some potential deadline acquisitions at the 2018 trade deadline to watch for.

Potential Deadline Acquisitions At the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

Catcher

Wilson Ramos – Tampa Bay Rays – 30 years old

J.T. Realmuto – Miami Marlins – 27 years old

A.J. Ellis – San Diego Padres – 37 years old

Realmuto is the least likely to be traded, although Derek Jeter and the Marlins shouldn’t ever be counted out. The Rays have never been shy about trading in the past, and could look to get a nice return on Ramos. Ellis would be a great fill-in for the remainder of the year, and any prospect in return would be worth it for the Padres.

First Base

Justin Smoak – Toronto Blue Jays – 31

Justin Bour – Miami Marlins – 30

Jose Abreu – Chicago White Sox – 31

Jose Abreu could easily be moved by the White Sox if they continue to embrace the rebuild. Abreu is also unlikely to be an impact player by the time the team builds enough talent to compete. If the team truly is looking towards the future, they could find a few decent level prospects in return.

Second Base

Scooter Gennett – Cincinnati Reds – 28

Whit Merrifield – Kansas City Royals – 29

Jonathan Schoop – Baltimore Orioles – 26

Merrifield has turned into a fantastic asset, showing ability to play multiple positions. Although Royals GM Dayton Moore stated he wouldn’t be traded, a good enough offer could easily sway him. The Reds are actively looking to offload Gennett, who is currently top ten in the national league in home runs and RBI. A team looking for a solid second baseman for the next five years could scoop up Gennett if they provide a reasonable offer. Jonathan Schoop is less likely to move than Gennett, but is still on the block. The Orioles are a long way from competing in the AL East, so keep an eye on Schoop to be in a new locale.

Third Base

Todd Frazier – New York Mets – 32

Adrian Beltre – Texas Rangers – 39

Beltre is nearing the end of his career, but could be a worthy asset for any playoff team. The power and the eye are slowly fading, but with a .292 average, he is showing he can still hit. The arm isn’t what it once was either, but he still has one of the stronger arms of any 3rd baseman.

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus – Texas Rangers – 29

Jordy Mercer – Pittsburgh Pirates – 31

Pittsburgh is still caught in the decision of becoming buyers or sellers. The likelihood is they will start trading their guys to restock the team. If that happens, look for Mercer to move. Normally pretty solid with his glove work, it has slipped a bit this season. If a team is willing to take Andrus’ salary of nearly $75 million over the next five years, he can easily be had. The question becomes, will he continue to produce and be worth the price.

Outfield

Cameron Maybin – Miami Marlins – 31

Carlos Gomez – Tampa Bay Rays – 32

Mark Trumbo – Baltimore Orioles – 32

Scott Schebler – Cincinnati Reds – 27

Adam Jones – Baltimore Orioles – 32

Starling Marte – Pittsburgh Pirates – 29

Corey Dickerson – Pittsburgh Pirates – 29

Adam Jones could easily be moved for the same reason as Jose Abreu. He isn’t likely to be impactful the next time the team is good. The Orioles could net a decent return, as Jones is still a good player. One of the two Pirates outfielders are likely to move. Marte was suspended in 2017, whereas Dickerson was DFA after an all-star season with the Rays. Both players are having a good season, and could earn some nice prospects from any interested parties.

Starting Pitcher

Jacob deGrom – New York Mets – 30

Tyson Ross – San Diego Padres – 31

Matt Harvey – Cincinnati Reds – 29

Zack Wheeler – New York Mets – 28

Lance Lynn – Minnesota Twins – 31

Jake Odorizzi – Minnesota Twins – 28

Michael Fulmer – Detroit Tigers – 25

Noah Syndergaard – New York Mets – 25

Chris Archer – Tampa Bay Rays – 29

DeGrom has been one of the best pitchers in baseball recently, and could get the Mets some solid prospects as a result. Harvey and Wheeler both sound likely to be traded. Lynn and Odorizzi could be obtained from the Twins as rentals, both being on one year deals. The trio of Fulmer, Syndergaard, and Archer aren’t likely to be moved. If they are, they could get some incredible return for their teams, and would likely be the right move going forward.

Relief Pitcher

Jeurys Familia – New York Mets – 28

Raisel Iglesias – Cincinnati Reds – 28

Felipe Vazquez – Pittsburgh Pirates – 27

Tyler Clippard – Toronto Blue Jays – 30

John Axford – Toronto Blue Jays – 35

Jake Petricka – Toronto Blue Jays – 30

Roberto Osuna – Toronto Blue Jays – 23

Craig Stammen – San Diego Padres – 34

Jared Hughes – Cincinnati Reds – 33

David Hernandez – Cincinnati Reds – 33

There are a multitude of relievers to be had across the league. This list keeps the number at the ten we think are likely to move. The Blue Jays are trying to offload anyone in their bullpen, and have already traded Seunghwan Oh. If a team is willing to part with a good enough prospect, impact arms are available for the bullpen this year.

The Last Word

Whether a team decides to buy or sell, almost every MLB team is going to make a deadline move. Some of the teams that continuously pop up in this list are building towards the future. Others that continue to pop-up in the rumors are making a race for October. As the deadline nears, these team’s paths continue to become clearer. As a fan, after reading this list, hopefully your idea of the deadline becomes clearer as well.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Potential Deadline Acquisitions At the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

The MLB trade deadline is approaching fast, occurring July 31st at 4PM eastern. It can be hard to keep track of who has moved and who is still available. It can be difficult to find a list of who is available, and more so who is likely to be moved. A common theme you’ll notice throughout the article is the emergence of the same teams having players available. This usually happens every year, as certain teams start selling, and the majority of their players get mentioned in rumors. There will be players who are traded that aren’t on this list as well, as it would turn into a novel if we were to list them all.

Not all of these players are going to be traded, but all of them have been mentioned in rumors. Some of them are much higher profile, and aren’t likely to be traded. This doesn’t mean they won’t be, which is why they are being included. Although we won’t be providing explanations for all of the players listed, this should help you keep an eye out for certain players who may be moved within the next 24 hours and counting. That being said, here are some potential deadline acquisitions at the 2018 trade deadline to watch for.

Potential Deadline Acquisitions At the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

Catcher

Wilson Ramos – Tampa Bay Rays – 30 years old

J.T. Realmuto – Miami Marlins – 27 years old

A.J. Ellis – San Diego Padres – 37 years old

Realmuto is the least likely to be traded, although Derek Jeter and the Marlins shouldn’t ever be counted out. The Rays have never been shy about trading in the past, and could look to get a nice return on Ramos. Ellis would be a great fill-in for the remainder of the year, and any prospect in return would be worth it for the Padres.

First Base

Justin Smoak – Toronto Blue Jays – 31

Justin Bour – Miami Marlins – 30

Jose Abreu – Chicago White Sox – 31

Jose Abreu could easily be moved by the White Sox if they continue to embrace the rebuild. Abreu is also unlikely to be an impact player by the time the team builds enough talent to compete. If the team truly is looking towards the future, they could find a few decent level prospects in return.

Second Base

Scooter Gennett – Cincinnati Reds – 28

Whit Merrifield – Kansas City Royals – 29

Jonathan Schoop – Baltimore Orioles – 26

Merrifield has turned into a fantastic asset, showing ability to play multiple positions. Although Royals GM Dayton Moore stated he wouldn’t be traded, a good enough offer could easily sway him. The Reds are actively looking to offload Gennett, who is currently top ten in the national league in home runs and RBI. A team looking for a solid second baseman for the next five years could scoop up Gennett if they provide a reasonable offer. Jonathan Schoop is less likely to move than Gennett, but is still on the block. The Orioles are a long way from competing in the AL East, so keep an eye on Schoop to be in a new locale.

Third Base

Todd Frazier – New York Mets – 32

Adrian Beltre – Texas Rangers – 39

Beltre is nearing the end of his career, but could be a worthy asset for any playoff team. The power and the eye are slowly fading, but with a .292 average, he is showing he can still hit. The arm isn’t what it once was either, but he still has one of the stronger arms of any 3rd baseman.

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus – Texas Rangers – 29

Jordy Mercer – Pittsburgh Pirates – 31

Pittsburgh is still caught in the decision of becoming buyers or sellers. The likelihood is they will start trading their guys to restock the team. If that happens, look for Mercer to move. Normally pretty solid with his glove work, it has slipped a bit this season. If a team is willing to take Andrus’ salary of nearly $75 million over the next five years, he can easily be had. The question becomes, will he continue to produce and be worth the price.

Outfield

Cameron Maybin – Miami Marlins – 31

Carlos Gomez – Tampa Bay Rays – 32

Mark Trumbo – Baltimore Orioles – 32

Scott Schebler – Cincinnati Reds – 27

Adam Jones – Baltimore Orioles – 32

Starling Marte – Pittsburgh Pirates – 29

Corey Dickerson – Pittsburgh Pirates – 29

Adam Jones could easily be moved for the same reason as Jose Abreu. He isn’t likely to be impactful the next time the team is good. The Orioles could net a decent return, as Jones is still a good player. One of the two Pirates outfielders are likely to move. Marte was suspended in 2017, whereas Dickerson was DFA after an all-star season with the Rays. Both players are having a good season, and could earn some nice prospects from any interested parties.

Starting Pitcher

Jacob deGrom – New York Mets – 30

Tyson Ross – San Diego Padres – 31

Matt Harvey – Cincinnati Reds – 29

Zack Wheeler – New York Mets – 28

Lance Lynn – Minnesota Twins – 31

Jake Odorizzi – Minnesota Twins – 28

Michael Fulmer – Detroit Tigers – 25

Noah Syndergaard – New York Mets – 25

Chris Archer – Tampa Bay Rays – 29

DeGrom has been one of the best pitchers in baseball recently, and could get the Mets some solid prospects as a result. Harvey and Wheeler both sound likely to be traded. Lynn and Odorizzi could be obtained from the Twins as rentals, both being on one year deals. The trio of Fulmer, Syndergaard, and Archer aren’t likely to be moved. If they are, they could get some incredible return for their teams, and would likely be the right move going forward.

Relief Pitcher

Jeurys Familia – New York Mets – 28

Raisel Iglesias – Cincinnati Reds – 28

Felipe Vazquez – Pittsburgh Pirates – 27

Tyler Clippard – Toronto Blue Jays – 30

John Axford – Toronto Blue Jays – 35

Jake Petricka – Toronto Blue Jays – 30

Roberto Osuna – Toronto Blue Jays – 23

Craig Stammen – San Diego Padres – 34

Jared Hughes – Cincinnati Reds – 33

David Hernandez – Cincinnati Reds – 33

There are a multitude of relievers to be had across the league. This list keeps the number at the ten we think are likely to move. The Blue Jays are trying to offload anyone in their bullpen, and have already traded Seunghwan Oh. If a team is willing to part with a good enough prospect, impact arms are available for the bullpen this year.

The Last Word

Whether a team decides to buy or sell, almost every MLB team is going to make a deadline move. Some of the teams that continuously pop up in this list are building towards the future. Others that continue to pop-up in the rumors are making a race for October. As the deadline nears, these team’s paths continue to become clearer. As a fan, after reading this list, hopefully your idea of the deadline becomes clearer as well.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Potential Deadline Acquisitions At the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/07/30/potential-deadline-acquisitions-at-the-2018-mlb-trade-deadline/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/02/21/cameron-maybin-signs-miami-marlins/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/02/21/cameron-maybin-signs-miami-marlins/#comments Wed, 21 Feb 2018 15:49:13 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=11683

The Miami Marlins have reportedly made a move to add depth to their outfield by signing Cameron Maybin to a one-year deal. At 31-years old, Maybin is coming off a year that saw him post inconsistent results during time with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. However, Maybin did capture a World Series ring with the Astros and has a versatile skill set that should play well in Miami. Marlins beat writer Tim Healey reported the signing on Twitter.

Breaking: The Marlins have signed outfielder Cameron Maybin, source says. He's in camp already. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 21, 2018

Cameron Maybin Signs with Miami Marlins

Early Career

Maybin made his debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2007, but his first stint in Detroit would not last long. He appeared in 24 games that season before being included in a blockbuster trade that shipped him to the then Florida Marlins. In that trade, Detroit sent Maybin, P Andrew Miller, and others to the Marlins in exchange for Miguel Cabrera and P Dontrelle Willis.

Maybin would struggle in parts of three seasons during his first stay in Miami. He hit .257 with a .391 slugging percentage over 144 games with the Marlins. Following the 2010 season, Maybin was traded again, this time to the San Diego Padres.

In his first year with the Padres, Maybin made use of his speed and stole 40 bases to go with nine home runs, 24 doubles, and 82 runs scored. He endured a prolonged slump during his second year in San Diego but still managed to steal 26 bases and scored 67 runs.

Unfortunately, the following two seasons were not as kind to Maybin. He was limited to 14 games in 2013 by injuries and faced a suspension in 2014 due to a positive test for amphetamines. From 2013-14, Maybin appeared in just 109 games while batting .222 with eight steals and two home runs.

Trades Continue

Following the 2014 season, Maybin found his way to the Atlanta Braves as part of the package used to acquire closer Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr.. While in Atlanta, Maybin experienced a bit of a career renaissance. He appeared in 141 games for the Braves with 10 home runs, 23 steals, and 65 runs scored. However, he was not quite done changing teams.

Atlanta sent Maybin to Detroit, the team he debuted for in 2007, in exchange for two relievers. He played well in 95 games for the Tigers during 2016 but was traded once again, this time to the Angels. Maybin spent 93 games with the Angels last season before being claimed off waivers by the Astros. He served as a reserve outfielder with Houston and did see action during the World Series.

Outlook

The signing of Maybin by the Marlins is typical of teams rebuilding. He is a veteran performer on a short deal, but his presence does fill a void. After all, the Marlins did trade all three starting outfielders this offseason in Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, and Giancarlo Stanton. Miami may not compete this season, but Maybin should provide solid results as the team continues to rebuild.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Cameron Maybin Signs with Miami Marlins appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

The Miami Marlins have reportedly made a move to add depth to their outfield by signing Cameron Maybin to a one-year deal. At 31-years old, Maybin is coming off a year that saw him post inconsistent results during time with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. However, Maybin did capture a World Series ring with the Astros and has a versatile skill set that should play well in Miami. Marlins beat writer Tim Healey reported the signing on Twitter.

Breaking: The Marlins have signed outfielder Cameron Maybin, source says. He's in camp already. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 21, 2018

Cameron Maybin Signs with Miami Marlins

Early Career

Maybin made his debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2007, but his first stint in Detroit would not last long. He appeared in 24 games that season before being included in a blockbuster trade that shipped him to the then Florida Marlins. In that trade, Detroit sent Maybin, P Andrew Miller, and others to the Marlins in exchange for Miguel Cabrera and P Dontrelle Willis.

Maybin would struggle in parts of three seasons during his first stay in Miami. He hit .257 with a .391 slugging percentage over 144 games with the Marlins. Following the 2010 season, Maybin was traded again, this time to the San Diego Padres.

In his first year with the Padres, Maybin made use of his speed and stole 40 bases to go with nine home runs, 24 doubles, and 82 runs scored. He endured a prolonged slump during his second year in San Diego but still managed to steal 26 bases and scored 67 runs.

Unfortunately, the following two seasons were not as kind to Maybin. He was limited to 14 games in 2013 by injuries and faced a suspension in 2014 due to a positive test for amphetamines. From 2013-14, Maybin appeared in just 109 games while batting .222 with eight steals and two home runs.

Trades Continue

Following the 2014 season, Maybin found his way to the Atlanta Braves as part of the package used to acquire closer Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr.. While in Atlanta, Maybin experienced a bit of a career renaissance. He appeared in 141 games for the Braves with 10 home runs, 23 steals, and 65 runs scored. However, he was not quite done changing teams.

Atlanta sent Maybin to Detroit, the team he debuted for in 2007, in exchange for two relievers. He played well in 95 games for the Tigers during 2016 but was traded once again, this time to the Angels. Maybin spent 93 games with the Angels last season before being claimed off waivers by the Astros. He served as a reserve outfielder with Houston and did see action during the World Series.

Outlook

The signing of Maybin by the Marlins is typical of teams rebuilding. He is a veteran performer on a short deal, but his presence does fill a void. After all, the Marlins did trade all three starting outfielders this offseason in Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, and Giancarlo Stanton. Miami may not compete this season, but Maybin should provide solid results as the team continues to rebuild.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Cameron Maybin Signs with Miami Marlins appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/02/21/cameron-maybin-signs-miami-marlins/feed/ 1 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/02/16/miami-marlins-2018-season-preview/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/02/16/miami-marlins-2018-season-preview/#comments Fri, 16 Feb 2018 15:00:13 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=11439

After what has been a crushing off-season for fans, the Miami Marlins come into the season with not much in terms of expectations. After the blockbuster trades of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon, and Marcell Ozuna, it is crystal clear that Derek Jeter has a plan. And that plan is to rebuild this team. Led by a veteran core of Wei-Yin Chen, Martin Prado, and Justin Bour, this could be a bumpy ride for the Marlins for a while.

The Marlins have begun the process of turning over a new leaf with a new ownership group, and new-look team. With this comes some early struggles, which may put them at the bottom of the NL East. Keeping this in mind, the team still has some big questions. These will be examined in the Last Word on Baseball Miami Marlins 2018 season preview.

The Big Questions

Will J.T Realmuto Stay A Marlin?

After the trades of the “Big Three” in Miami, there was much speculation that catcher J.T Realmuto would be the next player to leave. There were even reports that the Washington Nationals had been in talks with the Marlins to acquire Realmuto, but nothing has happened as of yet. Realmuto requested a trade from the Marlins soon after the trades of Stanton, Gordon, and Ozuna. One can only assume he could be on the way out, but how long do the Marlins wait to get him out of town. With Realmuto being still young at the age of 26, and one of the best catchers in the game, he could come with a higher asking price. For now, it may be the waiting game to see if anyone bites.

Will Sandy Alcantara be in the rotation on Opening Day?

In the Ozuna trade, the Marlins acquired quite the pitcher in Sandy Alcantara. The young prospect is ranked as number three on the list of Top 30 prospects in the organization and is ready to compete for a spot in the majors. With it looking like the first four spots in the rotation are on lock with Chen, Dan Straily, Dillon Peters, Jose Urena, it’ll be a competition to see who can lock up that last spot in the rotation. If Alcantara gets the spot, it will be up to him to see how long he holds the spot. But this question will have an answer relatively soon as spring training gets underway.

How will the Starlin Castro saga play out?

Starlin Castro, the veteran second baseman, was one of the pieces that came back in the Stanton trade. It was almost immediately heard around the baseball world that Castro did not want to be part of another rebuilding project like he was with the Chicago Cubs. But as of now, Jeter has not moved Castro out of Miami. This may just turn into the same situation as Realmuto, where it just turns into a waiting game to see how long he is in a Marlins uniform.

Final Thoughts: A New Leaf

With the trades of all of their big stars, the Marlins have very clearly shown what they intend to do. Jeter and company want to tear the team up and start from the ground up, building off of the prospects that they have acquired. Will these trades pay off? Only time will tell. But for now, hang in there Marlins fans. It will get better, eventually.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

The post Miami Marlins 2018 Season Preview appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

After what has been a crushing off-season for fans, the Miami Marlins come into the season with not much in terms of expectations. After the blockbuster trades of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon, and Marcell Ozuna, it is crystal clear that Derek Jeter has a plan. And that plan is to rebuild this team. Led by a veteran core of Wei-Yin Chen, Martin Prado, and Justin Bour, this could be a bumpy ride for the Marlins for a while.

The Marlins have begun the process of turning over a new leaf with a new ownership group, and new-look team. With this comes some early struggles, which may put them at the bottom of the NL East. Keeping this in mind, the team still has some big questions. These will be examined in the Last Word on Baseball Miami Marlins 2018 season preview.

The Big Questions

Will J.T Realmuto Stay A Marlin?

After the trades of the “Big Three” in Miami, there was much speculation that catcher J.T Realmuto would be the next player to leave. There were even reports that the Washington Nationals had been in talks with the Marlins to acquire Realmuto, but nothing has happened as of yet. Realmuto requested a trade from the Marlins soon after the trades of Stanton, Gordon, and Ozuna. One can only assume he could be on the way out, but how long do the Marlins wait to get him out of town. With Realmuto being still young at the age of 26, and one of the best catchers in the game, he could come with a higher asking price. For now, it may be the waiting game to see if anyone bites.

Will Sandy Alcantara be in the rotation on Opening Day?

In the Ozuna trade, the Marlins acquired quite the pitcher in Sandy Alcantara. The young prospect is ranked as number three on the list of Top 30 prospects in the organization and is ready to compete for a spot in the majors. With it looking like the first four spots in the rotation are on lock with Chen, Dan Straily, Dillon Peters, Jose Urena, it’ll be a competition to see who can lock up that last spot in the rotation. If Alcantara gets the spot, it will be up to him to see how long he holds the spot. But this question will have an answer relatively soon as spring training gets underway.

How will the Starlin Castro saga play out?

Starlin Castro, the veteran second baseman, was one of the pieces that came back in the Stanton trade. It was almost immediately heard around the baseball world that Castro did not want to be part of another rebuilding project like he was with the Chicago Cubs. But as of now, Jeter has not moved Castro out of Miami. This may just turn into the same situation as Realmuto, where it just turns into a waiting game to see how long he is in a Marlins uniform.

Final Thoughts: A New Leaf

With the trades of all of their big stars, the Marlins have very clearly shown what they intend to do. Jeter and company want to tear the team up and start from the ground up, building off of the prospects that they have acquired. Will these trades pay off? Only time will tell. But for now, hang in there Marlins fans. It will get better, eventually.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Miami Marlins 2018 Season Preview appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/02/16/miami-marlins-2018-season-preview/feed/ 1 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/01/25/milwaukee-brewers-acquire-christian-yelich/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/01/25/milwaukee-brewers-acquire-christian-yelich/#comments Fri, 26 Jan 2018 00:00:25 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=10658

The trade market just keeps getting more interesting as it was announced today that the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired center fielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Marlins acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson, outfielder Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz, and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. Under his current contract, Yelich will be with his new team through the 2021 season.

The #Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from Miami in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/1Cni0JA67B — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 25, 2018

Player Profiles

Yelich was drafted by the Marlins in the first round of the 2010 June Amateur Draft with the 23rd overall pick. He would go into the Marlins system straight out of high school. However, before being drafted, Yelich had a scholarship to attend the University of Miami and play baseball. Yelich would have to wait three years before making his MLB debut. Yelich was promoted to the majors straight from the Marlins Double-A team, the Jacksonville Suns. During that year in the minors, before being called up, he had a .280 batting average with seven home runs and 29 RBI. During his rookie year in the majors, Yelich had a .288 batting average with four home runs and 16 RBI. In only his second year in the league, Yelich won a Golden Glove Award with his stellar defense.

During that season, Yelich would hit a .284 batting average with nine home runs and 54 RBI. Two years after that, Yelich would win a Silver Slugger Award and finish 19th in the MVP voting. In that season he hit a .298 batting average with 21 home runs and 98 RBI. During his career, Yelich is hitting a .290 batting average with 59 home runs and 293 RBI.

Lewis Brinson, 23, appeared in 21 games for the Brewers last year. He slashed .234/.317/.408 with two home runs in 55 plate appearances. He was ranked 32nd in Keith Law’s recent list of the top 100 prospects in baseball.

Monte Harrison, 22, split the season between A and A+ ball last season. He was the Brewers second-round pick in the 2014 draft. Over the two leagues he slashed .272/.350/.481 with 21 home runs and 27 stolen bases. He was 85th on Law’s prospect list.

Isan Diaz, 21, was ranked 41st in Law’s 2017 list, but was not ranked this year. He played A+ ball last year. Diaz hit .222/.334/.376 with 13 home runs and nine stolen bases in 110 games. He is seen as a middle infielder and has been tried at both short stop and second base.

Jordan Yamamoto, 21, pitched in 22 games (18 starts) in A+ ball last season. He went 9-4, with a 2.51 ERA, 1.090 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched. Yamamoto had a 3.77 K/BB rate. He also had two complete games and one save.

Trade Analysis

For the Brewers, they get an outfielder who is still very much in his prime, and can still be a start in this league. For the Marlins, some can argue they got a better haul in this trade then they did in the trade for Giancarlo Stanton. And for Yelich, he can now start over with a new organization and a new home.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

The post Milwaukee Brewers Acquire Christian Yelich appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

The trade market just keeps getting more interesting as it was announced today that the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired center fielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Marlins acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson, outfielder Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz, and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. Under his current contract, Yelich will be with his new team through the 2021 season.

The #Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from Miami in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/1Cni0JA67B — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 25, 2018

Player Profiles

Yelich was drafted by the Marlins in the first round of the 2010 June Amateur Draft with the 23rd overall pick. He would go into the Marlins system straight out of high school. However, before being drafted, Yelich had a scholarship to attend the University of Miami and play baseball. Yelich would have to wait three years before making his MLB debut. Yelich was promoted to the majors straight from the Marlins Double-A team, the Jacksonville Suns. During that year in the minors, before being called up, he had a .280 batting average with seven home runs and 29 RBI. During his rookie year in the majors, Yelich had a .288 batting average with four home runs and 16 RBI. In only his second year in the league, Yelich won a Golden Glove Award with his stellar defense.

During that season, Yelich would hit a .284 batting average with nine home runs and 54 RBI. Two years after that, Yelich would win a Silver Slugger Award and finish 19th in the MVP voting. In that season he hit a .298 batting average with 21 home runs and 98 RBI. During his career, Yelich is hitting a .290 batting average with 59 home runs and 293 RBI.

Lewis Brinson, 23, appeared in 21 games for the Brewers last year. He slashed .234/.317/.408 with two home runs in 55 plate appearances. He was ranked 32nd in Keith Law’s recent list of the top 100 prospects in baseball.

Monte Harrison, 22, split the season between A and A+ ball last season. He was the Brewers second-round pick in the 2014 draft. Over the two leagues he slashed .272/.350/.481 with 21 home runs and 27 stolen bases. He was 85th on Law’s prospect list.

Isan Diaz, 21, was ranked 41st in Law’s 2017 list, but was not ranked this year. He played A+ ball last year. Diaz hit .222/.334/.376 with 13 home runs and nine stolen bases in 110 games. He is seen as a middle infielder and has been tried at both short stop and second base.

Jordan Yamamoto, 21, pitched in 22 games (18 starts) in A+ ball last season. He went 9-4, with a 2.51 ERA, 1.090 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched. Yamamoto had a 3.77 K/BB rate. He also had two complete games and one save.

Trade Analysis

For the Brewers, they get an outfielder who is still very much in his prime, and can still be a start in this league. For the Marlins, some can argue they got a better haul in this trade then they did in the trade for Giancarlo Stanton. And for Yelich, he can now start over with a new organization and a new home.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Milwaukee Brewers Acquire Christian Yelich appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2018/01/25/milwaukee-brewers-acquire-christian-yelich/feed/ 4 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/23/making-the-case-gary-sheffield-and-the-2018-hall-of-fame-ballot/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/23/making-the-case-gary-sheffield-and-the-2018-hall-of-fame-ballot/#respond Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:00:53 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=10814

The 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot has plenty of worthy contenders to join the Hall of Fame this upcoming year. 14 players return to the ballot, and 19 new players have been listed on the ballot. Today, we look at the career of outfielder Gary Sheffield.

A player who struck fear into the hearts of pitchers everywhere just with his sinister wag during his at bats, right fielder Gary Sheffield was known for his incredible bat speed and control when at the plate.

Career Profile

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round with the sixth overall pick of the 1986 June Amateur Draft, Sheffield would wait for two years to make his debut with the Brewers. After playing four years for the Brewers, Sheffield, along with pitcher Geoff Kellogg, was traded to the San Diego Padres on March 26th, 1992. In exchange, the Brewers acquired pitcher Ricky Bones, right fielder Matt Mieske, and shortstop Jose Valentin. After two seasons in San Diego, Sheffield, along with pitcher Rich Rodriguez, was traded once again, this time to the Florida Marlins on June 24th, 1993. In exchange, the Padres acquired pitchers Andres Berumen, Trevor Hoffman, and Jose Martinez.

Sheffield would play six years with the Marlins before being traded once again. Sheffield, along with pitcher Manuel Barrios, third baseman Bobby Bonilla, left fielder Jim Eisenreich, and catcher Charles Johnson, were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 14th, 1998. In exchange, the Marlins acquired catcher Mike Piazza and third baseman Todd Zeile. Sheffield would play four years in Los Angeles before being traded once again. Sheffield was traded to the Atlanta Braves on January 15th, 2002. In exchange, the Dodgers acquired pitchers Andrew Brown and Odalis Perez, and right fielder Brian Jordan. After playing two years in Atlanta, Sheffield would become a free agent for the first time. During the free agency period, Sheffield would sign a three-year, $39 million contract with the New York Yankees.

After those three years with the Yankees, Sheffield would be traded again after having his option picked up. Sheffield was traded to the Detroit Tigers on November 10th, 2006. In exchange, the Yankees acquired pitchers Anthony Claggett, Humberto Sanchez, and Kevin Whelan. After two years in Detroit, Sheffield was released. On April 5th, 2009, Sheffield would sign a one-year deal worth $400,000 with the New York Mets. That season with the Mets would be his last as he would retire in 2011.

Statistics and Accomplishments

During Sheffield’s time in Florida, Sheffield hit a .228 with 122 home runs and 380 RBI. In his time with the Dodgers, Sheffield would hit a great .312 batting average with 129 home runs and 367 RBI. During his time with the Brewers, Sheffield hit a .259 batting average with 21 home runs and 133 RBI. In his time with the Yankees, Sheffield would hit a .291 batting average with 76 home runs and 269 RBI. In Atlanta, Sheffield would hit a .319 batting average with 64 home runs and 216 RBI. With the Padres, Sheffield would hit the same average with 43 home runs and 136 RBI. With Detroit, he hit a .247 batting average with 44 home runs and 132 RBI. In his career, Sheffield hit a .292 batting average with 509 home runs and 1,676 RBI. In Sheffield’s career, he was part of the 1997 World Series championship team.

He was also a nine-time All-Star from 1991-1992, as well as 1996, from 1998-2000, and from 2003-2005. Sheffield would win the Silver Slugger five times in his career, winning it in 1992, 1996, and from 2003-2005. In 1992, Sheffield would win the Major League Player of the Year as well as the NL Batting Title.

The Arguments For and Against

Sheffield’s resume is quite remarkable, which sets a great argument to get Sheffield into Cooperstown. But the argument against him is quite strong as well. Sheffield’s name was mentioned in the Mitchell Report, a summary of an investigation into steroid use in MLB.

Final Verdict

Even with his remarkable career, Sheffield will not make it into the Hall of Fame, at least this year. The talent in this class is extremely distinguished, which makes a very competitive field, in which Sheffield will most likely not make the cut. His case is not necessarily helped with being mentioned in the Mitchell Report, and the fact that Barry Bonds, another player mentioned in the report, is on the ballot which has caused a lot of talk about the report. At some point, Sheffield will have too many credentials to be denied, but the report is too big of a scandal to gain entry.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

The post Making the Case: Gary Sheffield and the 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

The 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot has plenty of worthy contenders to join the Hall of Fame this upcoming year. 14 players return to the ballot, and 19 new players have been listed on the ballot. Today, we look at the career of outfielder Gary Sheffield.

A player who struck fear into the hearts of pitchers everywhere just with his sinister wag during his at bats, right fielder Gary Sheffield was known for his incredible bat speed and control when at the plate.

Career Profile

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round with the sixth overall pick of the 1986 June Amateur Draft, Sheffield would wait for two years to make his debut with the Brewers. After playing four years for the Brewers, Sheffield, along with pitcher Geoff Kellogg, was traded to the San Diego Padres on March 26th, 1992. In exchange, the Brewers acquired pitcher Ricky Bones, right fielder Matt Mieske, and shortstop Jose Valentin. After two seasons in San Diego, Sheffield, along with pitcher Rich Rodriguez, was traded once again, this time to the Florida Marlins on June 24th, 1993. In exchange, the Padres acquired pitchers Andres Berumen, Trevor Hoffman, and Jose Martinez.

Sheffield would play six years with the Marlins before being traded once again. Sheffield, along with pitcher Manuel Barrios, third baseman Bobby Bonilla, left fielder Jim Eisenreich, and catcher Charles Johnson, were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 14th, 1998. In exchange, the Marlins acquired catcher Mike Piazza and third baseman Todd Zeile. Sheffield would play four years in Los Angeles before being traded once again. Sheffield was traded to the Atlanta Braves on January 15th, 2002. In exchange, the Dodgers acquired pitchers Andrew Brown and Odalis Perez, and right fielder Brian Jordan. After playing two years in Atlanta, Sheffield would become a free agent for the first time. During the free agency period, Sheffield would sign a three-year, $39 million contract with the New York Yankees.

After those three years with the Yankees, Sheffield would be traded again after having his option picked up. Sheffield was traded to the Detroit Tigers on November 10th, 2006. In exchange, the Yankees acquired pitchers Anthony Claggett, Humberto Sanchez, and Kevin Whelan. After two years in Detroit, Sheffield was released. On April 5th, 2009, Sheffield would sign a one-year deal worth $400,000 with the New York Mets. That season with the Mets would be his last as he would retire in 2011.

Statistics and Accomplishments

During Sheffield’s time in Florida, Sheffield hit a .228 with 122 home runs and 380 RBI. In his time with the Dodgers, Sheffield would hit a great .312 batting average with 129 home runs and 367 RBI. During his time with the Brewers, Sheffield hit a .259 batting average with 21 home runs and 133 RBI. In his time with the Yankees, Sheffield would hit a .291 batting average with 76 home runs and 269 RBI. In Atlanta, Sheffield would hit a .319 batting average with 64 home runs and 216 RBI. With the Padres, Sheffield would hit the same average with 43 home runs and 136 RBI. With Detroit, he hit a .247 batting average with 44 home runs and 132 RBI. In his career, Sheffield hit a .292 batting average with 509 home runs and 1,676 RBI. In Sheffield’s career, he was part of the 1997 World Series championship team.

He was also a nine-time All-Star from 1991-1992, as well as 1996, from 1998-2000, and from 2003-2005. Sheffield would win the Silver Slugger five times in his career, winning it in 1992, 1996, and from 2003-2005. In 1992, Sheffield would win the Major League Player of the Year as well as the NL Batting Title.

The Arguments For and Against

Sheffield’s resume is quite remarkable, which sets a great argument to get Sheffield into Cooperstown. But the argument against him is quite strong as well. Sheffield’s name was mentioned in the Mitchell Report, a summary of an investigation into steroid use in MLB.

Final Verdict

Even with his remarkable career, Sheffield will not make it into the Hall of Fame, at least this year. The talent in this class is extremely distinguished, which makes a very competitive field, in which Sheffield will most likely not make the cut. His case is not necessarily helped with being mentioned in the Mitchell Report, and the fact that Barry Bonds, another player mentioned in the report, is on the ballot which has caused a lot of talk about the report. At some point, Sheffield will have too many credentials to be denied, but the report is too big of a scandal to gain entry.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Making the Case: Gary Sheffield and the 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/23/making-the-case-gary-sheffield-and-the-2018-hall-of-fame-ballot/feed/ 0 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/13/the-st-louis-cardinals-acquire-marcell-ozuna/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/13/the-st-louis-cardinals-acquire-marcell-ozuna/#comments Thu, 14 Dec 2017 00:14:21 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=10586

According to reports, the St. Louis Cardinals have acquired 27-year-old outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins.

Source: Marcel Ozuna has been traded to the Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 13, 2017

The #Marlins will receive starter Sandy Alcantara, OF prospect Magneuris Sierra, RHP Zac Gallen and LHP Daniel Castano from #STLCards in Marcell Ozuna trade, reports @clarkspencer — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 13, 2017

Heading to Miami is Cardinals pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara, outfielder Magneuris Sierra, and pitchers Daniel Castano and Zac Gallen.

After failing to attract former Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, the Cardinals have been linked to Ozuna heavily in the past week. Now, they’ve nabbed the middle-of-the-order presence the team has desired.

Marcell Ozuna’s breakout year

Marcell Ozuna put together a career year in 2017, finishing 15th in MVP voting, winning a gold glove and silver slugger, and as earning an All-Star nod.

In every offensive category, Ozuna posted career highs. He slashed .312/.376/.548, slugged 37 homers, and drove in 124 runs. From an analytical approach, Ozuna posted 142 wRC+, 5.8 WAR, and 38 RAA, each a career high. With runners in scoring position, he hit .356, good for 9th best in the National League.

Ozuna’s walk rate improved by jumping two percent to 9.4% in 2017. His strikeout rate of 21.2% remained consistent to his past output, but has fallen significantly since 2014, when he whiffed in over a fourth of his at-bats.

Often considered an inconsistent player, Ozuna put such criticism to rest in 2017. The longest he went without recording a hit was just three games in late April. His largest hitting streak was 11 games.

Since his first full season in 2014, Ozuna has improved nearly every year. The 2015 season proved an outlier. He struggled mightily, and was eventually sent down to Triple-A in July for over a month. It appears as if Ozuna has put his 2015 season in the past and now has solidified himself as a legitimate offensive catalyst.

Ozuna’s incredible season was certainly overshadowed by Stanton’s, and now he will be a fixture in the heart of the Cardinal lineup for at least the next few years. The Scott Boras client will not be eligible for free agency until the winter of 2020.

Taking their talents to South Beach

Heading to the Marlins is hard-throwing prospect Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara is the #9 prospect according to MLB pipeline.

In a brief major league stint with the Cardinals in 2017, Alcantara posted a 4.32 ERA, struck out 10, and allowed opponents to bat .273 in just 8.1 innings pitched. Even with a limited sample size, Alcantara’s fastball, which recorded an average velocity of 98.5 mph reached the fifth-highest velocity in baseball in 2017.

Alcantara’s pitching repertoire is filthy, but even with his electric stuff, he has to improve at missing bats.

Also joining Alcantara as the headliner is Magneuris Sierra, the #6 propect in the system. Sierra is a 21-year-old outfielder with a above-average glove and plus speed. Playing a limited time in St. Louis in 2017, Sierra impressed. In 60 at-bats, he recorded a .317 average while driving in five and scoring 10 times. Sierra’s minimal power won’t ignite the infamous Marlins sculpture all that often, but he could be a fixture patrolling center in the vast outfield of Marlins Park for the foreseeable future.

Gallen, a 22-year-old, right-handed pitcher and the #13 prospect, had a solid season split between Triple-A, Double-A, and High-A. Across all three levels, he posted a combined ERA of 2.93 and 121 strikeouts in 147.2 IP, holding hitters to just a .245 batting average. Meanwhile, 23-year-old lefty Daniel Castano has yet to advance past Low-A. He pitched well there in 2017 though, owning a 2.57 ERA, a 9-3 record, and 81 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post The St. Louis Cardinals acquire Marcell Ozuna appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

According to reports, the St. Louis Cardinals have acquired 27-year-old outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins.

Source: Marcel Ozuna has been traded to the Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 13, 2017

The #Marlins will receive starter Sandy Alcantara, OF prospect Magneuris Sierra, RHP Zac Gallen and LHP Daniel Castano from #STLCards in Marcell Ozuna trade, reports @clarkspencer — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 13, 2017

Heading to Miami is Cardinals pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara, outfielder Magneuris Sierra, and pitchers Daniel Castano and Zac Gallen.

After failing to attract former Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, the Cardinals have been linked to Ozuna heavily in the past week. Now, they’ve nabbed the middle-of-the-order presence the team has desired.

Marcell Ozuna’s breakout year

Marcell Ozuna put together a career year in 2017, finishing 15th in MVP voting, winning a gold glove and silver slugger, and as earning an All-Star nod.

In every offensive category, Ozuna posted career highs. He slashed .312/.376/.548, slugged 37 homers, and drove in 124 runs. From an analytical approach, Ozuna posted 142 wRC+, 5.8 WAR, and 38 RAA, each a career high. With runners in scoring position, he hit .356, good for 9th best in the National League.

Ozuna’s walk rate improved by jumping two percent to 9.4% in 2017. His strikeout rate of 21.2% remained consistent to his past output, but has fallen significantly since 2014, when he whiffed in over a fourth of his at-bats.

Often considered an inconsistent player, Ozuna put such criticism to rest in 2017. The longest he went without recording a hit was just three games in late April. His largest hitting streak was 11 games.

Since his first full season in 2014, Ozuna has improved nearly every year. The 2015 season proved an outlier. He struggled mightily, and was eventually sent down to Triple-A in July for over a month. It appears as if Ozuna has put his 2015 season in the past and now has solidified himself as a legitimate offensive catalyst.

Ozuna’s incredible season was certainly overshadowed by Stanton’s, and now he will be a fixture in the heart of the Cardinal lineup for at least the next few years. The Scott Boras client will not be eligible for free agency until the winter of 2020.

Taking their talents to South Beach

Heading to the Marlins is hard-throwing prospect Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara is the #9 prospect according to MLB pipeline.

In a brief major league stint with the Cardinals in 2017, Alcantara posted a 4.32 ERA, struck out 10, and allowed opponents to bat .273 in just 8.1 innings pitched. Even with a limited sample size, Alcantara’s fastball, which recorded an average velocity of 98.5 mph reached the fifth-highest velocity in baseball in 2017.

Alcantara’s pitching repertoire is filthy, but even with his electric stuff, he has to improve at missing bats.

Also joining Alcantara as the headliner is Magneuris Sierra, the #6 propect in the system. Sierra is a 21-year-old outfielder with a above-average glove and plus speed. Playing a limited time in St. Louis in 2017, Sierra impressed. In 60 at-bats, he recorded a .317 average while driving in five and scoring 10 times. Sierra’s minimal power won’t ignite the infamous Marlins sculpture all that often, but he could be a fixture patrolling center in the vast outfield of Marlins Park for the foreseeable future.

Gallen, a 22-year-old, right-handed pitcher and the #13 prospect, had a solid season split between Triple-A, Double-A, and High-A. Across all three levels, he posted a combined ERA of 2.93 and 121 strikeouts in 147.2 IP, holding hitters to just a .245 batting average. Meanwhile, 23-year-old lefty Daniel Castano has yet to advance past Low-A. He pitched well there in 2017 though, owning a 2.57 ERA, a 9-3 record, and 81 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post The St. Louis Cardinals acquire Marcell Ozuna appeared first on Last Word on Baseball.

]]>

https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/13/the-st-louis-cardinals-acquire-marcell-ozuna/feed/ 3 https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/09/marlins-trade-giancarlo-stanton-yankees/ https://lastwordonbaseball.com/2017/12/09/marlins-trade-giancarlo-stanton-yankees/#comments Sat, 09 Dec 2017 18:13:51 +0000

https://lwosonbaseball.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=10296

Related

View the original article on