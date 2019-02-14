ST PETERSBURG, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Sergio Romo #54 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 29, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins announced that they’ve agreed to a one year day with veteran right-hander Sergio Romo. As part of the deal, Romo will receive a guaranteed $2.5MM, and can earn additional incentive money on top of that.

A Look at Romo’s 2018 Season

Last season at times, Romo was used as an opener for the Tampa Bay Rays. However, most of his work came in the late innings and he posted some solid numbers. Over 73 games, Romo pitched 67 innings while posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, and 25 saves.

Last season Romo played victim to the home run ball a ton, allowing 1.5 HR/9. This is likely because Romo is more of a fly ball pitcher, though this game should profile well in the rather large SunTrust Park.

What He Brings to the Marlins

The rebuilding Marlins do not figure to be particularly good next season. They will likely be the basement dwellers in what should be a highly competitive National League East. Their team is relatively young, and Romo much like the recently signed Curtis Granderson, will be a nice veteran presence.

Romo figures to be one of the favorites to take over the closers role in Miami. Drew Stickenrider held that position last season and pitched well, and is young and inexperienced. But like I said before, thus is the theme of the Marlins bullpen and team, and Romo should add a nice veteran presence to this clubhouse.

In Other News

In other Marlins news, Miami is “expected” to hire long-time MLB catcher Jorge Posada as a special adviser to the club’s baseball operations department. This should not come as a shock, as Posada obviously has ties with Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.

