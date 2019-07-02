DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 28: Starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu #99 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 28, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MLB has announced the reserves for the upcoming All-Star Game taking place in Cleveland. The National League looks to have another strong squad with the following players joining the elected starters.

National League All-Star Reserves

Yasmani Grandal – C (Milwaukee Brewers)

Yasmani Grandal has showcased himself as an offensive minded switch-hitting catcher. He is slashing .265/.376/.531 with 18 home runs and 46 RBI. Grandal has thrown out 28% of baserunners during the course of this year. The Brewers have also been utilizing him as a first baseman to save his legs and keep his bat in the lineup. This is Grandal’s second All-Star selection.

J.T. Realmuto – C (Philadelphia Phillies)

J.T. Realmuto has been a great addition to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. He is slashing .265/.319/.431 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. Although Realmuto has had a decent year at the plate, his true value is behind the dish. He has thrown out 47% of would be base stealers during the first half of 2019. This is an incredible percentage that offers so much to a ball club. This is Realmuto’s second selection as an All-Star.

Josh Bell – 1B (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Josh Bell has been outstanding for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. He is slashing .301/.376/.625 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI. He is another impressive hitter as he is hitting for both average and power. Bell has committed five errors this year giving him a .992 fielding percentage at first base. This is Bell’s first All-Star Game appearance of his career.

Pete Alonso – 1B (New York Mets)

Pete Alonso has been fantastic as a rookie for the New York Mets this year. He has slashed .278/372/.627 with 28 home runs and 64 RBI. The future is very bright for Alonso who is showing no signs of slowing down. Alonso has committed seven errors at first base this year giving him a fielding percentage of .988. This is Alonso’s first selection to the All-Star Game.

Jeff McNeil – 2B (New York Mets)

Jeff McNeil has been one of the hottest hitters in the NL during the 2019 season. He is currently slashing .348/.412/.509 with six home runs and 34 RBI. McNeil is a guy who seems to always find a way on base. He also fields the ball very well. McNeil has only committed two errors this year, getting time at second base, third base, and right field. This is McNeil’s first selection to the All-Star Game.

Mike Moustakas – 2B (Milwaukee Brewers)

Mike Moustakas has quietly put together a pretty good start to 2019. He is slashing .275/.348/.569 with 23 home runs and 49 RBI. Furthermore, “Moose” has a .993 fielding percentage since moving over to second base. This is Moustakas’ third All-Star Game selection and first for the National League squad.

Paul DeJong – SS (St. Louis Cardinals)

Paul DeJong is currently slashing .260/.345/.458 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI this year for the Cardinals. DeJong holds six stolen bags to add to his offensive production. Furthermore, DeJong holds a .991 fielding percentage in his 80 games at shortstop. 2019 is DeJong’s first All-Star selection.

Trevor Story – SS (Colorado Rockies)

Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies has put together a pretty nice first half. Story has 17 home runs, 48 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. He is currently slashing .294/.360/.547. Furthermore, he boasts a .990 fielding percentage in 71 games played at shortstop this year. This is Story’s second All-Star Game selection.

Anthony Rendon – 3B (Washington Nationals)

Anthony Rendon has put together a quiet but productive year for the Washington Nationals. He is slashing .311/.398/.630 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI. He has only committed four errors during the first half of the year. Rendon has not received the recognition that others have this year but has put up similar numbers. This is Rendon’s first All-Star Game selection in his career.

Kris Bryant – 3B (Chicago Cubs)

Kris Bryant has dropped 16 bombs and drove in 41 RBI this year. He is slashing .287/.398/.537 over the course of 2019. Bryant has been valuable to the Cubs, playing multiple positions. He has logged innings at third base, first base, right field, and left field this year. This is Bryant’s third All-Star Game selection of his career.

David Dahl – OF (Colorado Rockies)

David Dahl has put together quite the year for the Rockies in 2019. He is currently slashing .317/.362/.552 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI. Furthermore, Dahl has been a staple for the Rockies as a fielder in the outfield. He has only committed one error in the field this year playing center, left, and right field. This is the first time Dahl has been selected to represent the National League as an All-Star.

Charlie Blackmon – OF (Colorado Rockies)

Charlie Blackmon has had an impressive year for the Rockies. He is currently slashing .337/.383/.653 with 20 home runs and 56 RBI. Blackmon has been a thorn in the side of just about every pitcher in the league. He has also been good defensively this year committing only six errors in the outfield. This is Blackmon’s fourth All-Star Game selection.

National League All-Star Pitchers

Mike Soroka – P (Atlanta Braves)

Mike Soroka has been phenomenal for the Atlanta Braves this year. He is 9-1 with a 2.13 ERA. He has struck out 67hitters while only walking 19 batters. Even more impressively, Soroka’s WHIP is a mere 0.980. Opposing hitters are hitting a mere .206 against Soroka during the 2019 season. This is Soroka’s first ever selection as an All-Star in his young career.

Jacob deGrom – P (New York Mets)

Jacob deGrom has been very good for the Mets this year. He boasts a 3.32 ERA despite his 4-7 record. He has fanned 128 batters and only walked 22. Opposing hitters are hitting .235 against the righty during the 2019 season. This is deGrom’s third selection to the All-Star Game.

Max Scherzer – P (Washington Nationals)

Max Scherzer has been dominant for the Nationals in the first half of the season. He holds a 2.43 ERA and an 8-5 record. He has stuck out 170 hitters and has only walked 22 batters. Scherzer also holds a 0.997 WHIP. This is the seventh time that Scherzer has been selected to an All-Star team in his career.

Hyun-Jin Ryu – P (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Hyun-Jin Ryu has been wonderful for the Dodgers in 2019. He holds a 1.83 ERA and a 9-2 record. More impressively, he has struck out 94 and only walked seven. He holds a 0.903 WHIP during the first half. Opposing hitters are hitting a mere .225 against Ryu in 2019. National League All-Star manager Dave Roberts has officially named Ryu the starting pitcher for the National League.

Clayton Kershaw – P (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Clayton Kershaw hold a 7-2 record and an ERA of 3.23. He has struck out 82 and walked 15 hitters. Opposing hitters are hitting .241 against Kershaw in 2019. Kershaw is no stranger to the All-Star Game, as this is his eighth selection.

Walker Buehler – P (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Walker Buehler currently has a 8-1 record with a 3.43 ERA. He has struck out 104 hitters while only walking 14 and carries a 0.969 WHIP this year. Opposing hitters are only hitting .220 against Buehler during the 2019 season. This is the first time that Buehler has been selected as an All-Star in his young career.

Zack Greinke – P (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Zack Greinke currently holds a 9-3 record with a 2.90 ERA. He has struck out 99 hitters and has only walked 15. Greinke currently holds a 0.939 WHIP. Opponents are currently hitting .223 against the Arizona Diamondbacks righty during the 2019 season. This is Greinke’s sixth All-Star Game selection.

Luis Castillo – P (Cincinnati Reds)

Luis Castillo currently hold a 7-3 record for the Cincinnati Reds. He has a 2.47 ERA with 115 strikeouts but has walked 52. Opposing hitters are hitting a mere .178 against Castillo in 2019. He has real swing and miss stuff with incredible velocity. This is the first ever All-Star Game appearance for Castillo in his young career.

Sandy Alcantara – P (Miami Marlins)

Sandy Alcantara currently holds a 4-7 record with a 3.86 ERA for the Marlins. He has struck out 65 hitters and walked 43 batters. Opponents are hitting .255 against Alcantara during the course of this year. This is the first all-star game appearance for Alcantara in his young career.

Will Smith – P (San Francisco Giants)

Will Smith is currently 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in 34 appearances for the San Francisco Giants. He has struck out 51 hitters and only walked eight. Furthermore, Smith has saved 21 games for the Giants this year as their closer. Smith holds a 0.810 WHIP during the first half of the 2019 season. Opponents are hitting a mere .164 against the lefty this season. This is Smith’s first career All-Star selection.

Kirby Yates – P (San Diego Padres)

Closer Kirby Yates is currently 0-2 with a 1.27 ERA for the San Diego Padres. In 35 appearances he has struck out 56 and walked nine. Yates leads the league in saves with 27 and is currently holding a 0.849 WHIP. More impressively, the righty has held opposing hitters to a .171 batting average this year. This is the first All-Star selection of Yates’ career.

Josh Hader – P (Milwaukee Brewers)

Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader holds a 1-3 record this year with a 1.77 ERA. He has successfully saved 20 games. Hader has struck out 77 hitters and only walked 12. He holds a 0.615 WHIP during the 2019 season. More impressively, he is holding opposing hitters to a .098 average. This is the second All-Star selection for Hader in his young career.

