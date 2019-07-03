LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after his bases loaded walk, scoring Russell Martin #55 to win the game 5-4 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball by just about every conceivable measure. As of this posting, Los Angeles has an MLB-best .667 winning percentage and one of the best all-around rosters in baseball. All projection systems like the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series odds, but some projections like them better than others. The Dodgers, of course, made it to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 but left empty-handed both times.

Baseball Reference has the Dodgers as the runaway favorite to win the World Series. Their projections say the Dodgers have a 33.2% chance to win the World Series. The next-closest team is the New York Yankees with a 10.7% chance of winning it all. The next-closest National League team is the Chicago Cubs down at 6.3%.

Fangraphs, however, paints a different picture. The advanced analytics website still has the Dodgers as the NL favorite, although the margin is significantly slimmer. As of this posting, Fangraphs gives the Dodgers a 19.4% chance to win it all, with the next closest National League team being the Atlanta Braves at 6.5%. Interestingly enough, Fangraphs believes that the Houston Astros have the best shot to win the World Series. The margin between Houston and LA is slim, however, as Fangraphs gives the Astros a 21.2% chance to win it all.

The Dodgers are in the midst of a fantastic season, headlined by MVP favorite Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is tearing the absolute cover off the ball, posting a .344/.441/.692 slash line with an accompanying 186 wRC+ through 356 plate appearances. His home runs are third only to Christian Yelich and Peter Alonso while his 5.5 fWAR leads the league and is 0.1 points better than Mike Trout. Bellinger is far from the only reason for LA’s success, as guys like Max Muncy and Alex Verdugo are having great seasons while Hyun-Jin Ryu continues to pitch like an ace.

