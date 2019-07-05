ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 24: Gavin Lux #81 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on March 24, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Futures All-Star Game is an exciting time for Minor League Baseball. It showcases some of the great young prospects that organizations are developing. The Los Angeles Dodgers have two participants in this year’s game occurring on July 7th at Progressive Field. This game has showcased many players that have gone on to have successful MLB careers.

In fact, there are alumni from the Future’s Game that have been selected to this year’s MLB All-Star Game. For example, Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, Mike Soroka, Ronald Acuna Jr. Joey Gallo, and Alex Bregman. Dustin May, and Gavin Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization will join an elite list of Future’s All-Star game participants as they were selected to represent the National League.

It is also worth noting that this is the first year that the Future’s game is utilizing an American League versus National League format. In the past they have utilized a United States of America versus World format. This past format highlighted players based on their nationality opposed to which organization they play for. This All-Star game will be a shortened seven inning game designed to showcase the future talent of Major League Baseball.

Dustin May- P (Los Angeles Dodgers Organization)

Dustin May was a third-round pick for the Dodgers out of Northwest High School, in Justin, Texas in the 2019 MLB draft. May who is a tall and lanky right handed pitcher with an extremely high leg kick. Dustin May showcases a sinking fastball, a curveball, slider, and a changeup. He throws from a high ¾ arm slot and generates a lot of whip with his arm. His velocity has peaked at 98 mph and he sits in the 93-96 mph range with a power sinker type of arm side run. May started 2019 in AA Tulsa where he was 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA. He struck out 86 while only walking 20. May was promoted to AAA Oklahoma City on June 27th, 2019. He is currently 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Dustin May’s Future

Many Dodger fans are making the push to get May in the big-league clubs’ bullpen. This is not a far cry considering he is currently rated as the number three top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system. It is becoming apparent that the Dodgers need a big time arm out of the bullpen late in games. However, it appears that the Dodgers are grooming May to be a starter as all 16 of his appearances this year have been as a starting pitcher this year. The front office must have another plan for the back half of the bullpen. Only time will tell how the Dodgers will utilize Dustin May. However, he is turning some heads and producing at a high-level in the minor leagues.

Gavin Lux-Infield (Los Angeles Dodgers Organization)

Gavin Lux was a first-round draft pick in the 2016 MLB draft out of Indian Trail High School, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lux is an athletic frame that stands at 6’2 and weighs 190 pounds. He brings a short, smooth, left handed swing to the dish that has been producing a lot of power as of lately. Lux also shows a lot of discipline at the plate and works counts very well. Gavin showcases a good glove, a lot of range, and a strong throwing arm across the diamond. Lux started 2019 in AA Tulsa.

He slashed .313/.521/.896 with 13 HR, and 37 RBI. Lux also swiped seven bags to add to his offensive production. He was promoted to AAA Oklahoma City on June 27th, 2019. In 21 at bats he is currently slashing .476/.375/.521 with one HR and three RBI. Lux is also toting a .955 fielding percentage throughout AA and AAA in 2019.

Gavin Lux’s Future

Lux is currently rated the number two prospect in the Dodgers farm system. Many Dodger fans believe that Lux will be a contender to win a big-league job next season. However, with Corey Seager being out with an injury, anything can happen this year. The promotion to AAA could be a move in the right direction for Lux’s big-league debut. He has showcased big league plate discipline and the ability to hit for both average and power at high levels of the minor leagues. Because of his production, it will be interesting to see how the Dodgers utilize Lux in the future. However, in the meantime Lux will continue to haunt minor league pitchers and wait patiently for his promotion to the big-league club.

Be sure to tune into the Future’s All-Star Game on July 7th at 7 p.m. ET to see Dustin May, Gavin Lux, and the rest of the minor league standouts that were selected to represent the future of Major League Baseball. MLB Network will broadcast this event and MLB.com will be streaming it as well. Don’t miss out on this awesome platform that gives baseball fans of every team the chance to see what their organization has coming through their pipeline.

