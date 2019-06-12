ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Manager Dave Roberts and team trainer walk Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers off the field after he was injured rounding third base during the ninth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday night’s game. It is likely that he will be out for 4-6 weeks after a serious left hamstring strain. The Dodgers are worried that it may be a 2-plus strain. An MRI will be done sometime on Wednesday to see the severity of the strain. Seager, manager Dave Roberts, and Dodger Nation will be holding their collective breath waiting to hear the results.

Corey Seager Strains Hamstring

Seager singled in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Angels. He moved up to second base on a wild pitch during Alex Verdugo’s at bat. Verdugo later singled, and it should have been an easy trip around the bases. However, Seager grabbed his left hamstring while rounding third base. This is devastating news for baseball fans. Seager sat out most of the year last year after Tommy John surgery. He was just coming back into his stride and was really heating up at the plate.

Corey Seager in June

Seager went into last night’s game slashing .389/.421/.667 in June. He added to these totals when he went 3 for 4 with a walk against the Angels last night. Dodgers fans are scratching their heads wondering how they can keep their lineup healthy. It seems that players who are doing well end up on the injured list. All Dodgers fans can do now is hope that Seager will be out the minimum four weeks.

The Good News

Although this is a huge blow to Dodger Nation, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The Dodgers have been successful without Seager. They made it to the World Series last year while Seager sat out the whole year. They have also been successful while Seager was struggling this year. He started out the year slashing .231/.320/.367. Dodger fans would love to have Seager in the lineup. However, role players for the Dodgers have been stepping up for the Dodgers all year.

Enrique “Kike” Hernandez

Enrique Hernandez could be a guy that will step up to the fill the void. Hernandez has been playing everywhere for the Dodgers this year. He started at first-base last night but has logged time at: second, shortstop, center field, left field, and right field. He is a versatile player who utilizes his athleticism to get the job done wherever he is playing. He is currently slashing .282/.393/.674 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI. The way he is swinging the bat, Dave Roberts has to keep him in the lineup. It would make sense that he would be penciled in at shortstop during Seager’s absence.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor seems to be another logical answer to fill the Corey Seager void. Last year, Taylor filled the void at shortstop when Seager went down. Taylor has been struggling this year slashing .218/.283/.391. However, getting into a more regular role could be just what the Doctor ordered for Taylor. Many believe that Taylor will step up and produce if he gets into a regular everyday role.

Gavin Lux

Another option to fill the void may be Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Gavin Lux. Lux was a first-round pick back in 2016 who was drafted out of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lux is currently slashing .303/.358/.514 for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. Although he is swinging the bat well, scouts are worried about his throwing arm. Lux struggled with throwing accuracy across the infield. The Dodgers have been working on throwing grip and throwing footwork. They have also moved him to second base, and it has helped tremendously, as he only registered four errors in 149 innings. Lux is a possibility to fill the Seager void. However, he may need more development on both sides of the ball.

The Last Word

Losing Corey Seager is a huge blow for the Dodgers. However, they will find ways to win without him. The Dodgers have a deep roster with guys ready and willing to step up to fill the void. The Dodgers are also nine games ahead of the Rockies in the National League West. They still have big names like Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, and Max Muncy in their lineup. In the grand scheme of things, the Dodgers will get through these 4-6 weeks. They will find ways to win and will welcome Corey Seager back with open arms when he is healthy.

