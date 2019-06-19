LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 18: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poitches to the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw Pitches Gem

Clayton Kershaw pitched a gem to earn his seventh win of season. It took him 100 pitches to mow down 21 opposing hitters from the San Francisco Giants in the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ 9-0 win on Tuesday night. The southpaw scattered three hits, two walks, and struck out six in his seven scoreless innings of work. More impressively, Kershaw lowered his era to 2.85 for the year. Kershaw has been good in his last couple of starts. He went six solid innings against the Chicago Cubs and recorded the win in that contest as well.

Déjà Vu for the National League West

The San Francisco Giants had a taste of déjà vu Tuesday night. Exactly five years before, the Colorado Rockies were no-hit by Clayton Kershaw, who struck out 15 and walked zero on June 18th, 2014. It is apparent that the Giants and the rest of National League West do not see Kershaw well in the middle of June. The only thing that was not similar to five years ago is that the Giants managed to muster three hits against Kershaw and the Dodgers.

The Dodgers Offense

The Dodgers offense was quick to offer run support for Kershaw in the win. Every Dodger that came to the plate (besides Kershaw) recorded a hit. This hit parade started in the first inning when Joc Pederson hit a home run. Justin Turner notched an RBI double in the first inning to extend the lead as well. Enrique Hernandez joined in on the fun when he hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to break the game wide open. David Freese, Chris Taylor, and Austin Barnes accounted for the other three RBI of the game. Dodger fans have grown accustom to long home runs and bunches of runs being scored. The Dodgers’ offense has been an integral part of the success of this club and will need to continue their dominance.

Cody Bellinger’s Defense

Cody Bellinger has been swinging the bat well this year. However, he is also doing something else to contribute to a lot of wins. He has 20 defensive runs saved this year. In essence, this means that his defensive play has saved a run in some capacity. Bellinger has saved runs with great catches, and with incredibly strong throws. In tonight’s game, he ran up to the wall to save a potential run in the sixth inning. Bellinger has a knack for creating highlight-type plays. Dodger fans can look forward to many more during the course of this year, and the years to come.

Dodgers Outlook

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing great baseball. They have all the necessary pieces to be successful: great starting pitching, defensive playmakers, timely hitting, and great chemistry. The only question mark as of right now is the bullpen. However, if the starting pitchers continue to throw well and shorten games, this may be a moot point. It is great to see a healthy and dominant Clayton Kershaw. Dodger fans have been waiting patiently for a clean bill of health all year. It is safe to say that the Dodgers will need Kershaw down the stretch to make a World Series run.

