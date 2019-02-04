PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: J.T. Realmuto #11 of the Miami Marlins in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 15, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Entering the offseason, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto was one of the top targets on the trade market. It is now February, and Realmuto is still on the table. The Marlins asking price is said to be high, however teams are still showing interest. Based on pure speculation, here are the top three teams in the J.T. Realmuto sweepstakes at this point.

Top Three Teams in the J.T. Realmuto Sweepstakes

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have made some interesting moves this offseason. They added a ton of offensive potential, acquiring both Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp from the Dodgers. Cincy is certainly looking like a team this is ready to return to contention.

Realmuto is definitely the type of player that could help make that a reality. Both offensively and defensively, he is certainly an upgrade to current starter Tucker Barnhart. His bat would provide another threat and add more depth to this lineup.

Though the Marlins asking price has been high, Cincy has the assets to pull off a trade. Those assets are one f the big reasons I’d consider the Reds one of the favorites for the star catcher.

San Diego Padres

San Diego, like Cincy, is looking to return to contention quickly. They have a ton of young talent rising through the ranks. Both Fernando Tatis Jr.and Luis Urias are just about ready to make their climb to the big leagues.

With that in mind, the Padres are looking to bring in some stars to surround their young talent. Recently, they were linked to and had meetings with both prized free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Another guy they have shown interest in is Realmuto. The Padres appear to not be completely sold on young catcher Francisco Mejia. Realmuto would certainly be an upgrade not just for their lineup, but also for their pitching staff. The addition of Realmuto and one of the star free agents could go a long way towards helping this talented young core succeed.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are looking to return to the World Series for the third year in a row. Thus offseason they lost a ton of pieces, such as Manny Machado, Brian Dozier, and both Puig and Kemp. However, they have also added outfielder AJ Pollock and shortstop Corey Seaver is set to return from Tommy John surgery.

With the loss of Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes is currently the Dodgers starter behind the plate. While Barnes is a solid player, Realmuto would certainly provide them with a major upgrade. Realmuto can served as a nice complement to the big bats in the middle of the LA order.

The Dodgers certainly have the assets to pull off a trade, it is just a matter of how much they will be willing to give up. Miami was said to be asking for 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, but I do not think LA will budge on that. A centerpiece of OF Alex Verdugo may be a starting point.

Other Teams in On Realmuto: Atlanta Braves

