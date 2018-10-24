BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 23: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts his ninth inning strike out against the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Max Muncy was on the bench for Game 1 of the World Series since lefty Chris Sale was on the mound. Despite this, Muncy has been a huge part of the success of the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, all the way to the World Series.

The Inspiring Rise of Max Muncy

The Journey

Just last year in March of 2017, Muncy was trying to figure out if his major league dreams would ever come true. He made his big league debut with the Oakland A’s in 2015. Muncy stuck around for a couple years but never played more than 50 games in a season, compiling a .195 batting average. Come spring training of last year, the A’s decided to release their former fifth-round pick.

Without a job and uncertain of his future, the Dodgers gave him a shot. They signed Muncy to a minor-league deal in late April of 2017, assigning him to Triple-A Oklahoma. After a solid year in AAA last season where he hit .309 with 12 homers and 44 RBI’s in 109 games, the Dodgers called up Muncy in April of this year. The rest is history.

2018 was the year that Muncy had dreamed of his entire life, just like every kid who wants to be an everyday ball player. Muncy led the Dodgers in home runs with 35, which also ranked fifth in the entire National League. He was almost voted into the All-Star Game, finishing third in the final poll. He participated in the Home Run Derby, and Muncy even knocked off Javier Baez in the first round before losing to Bryce Harper in the Semi-Finals.

Muncy finished the year with a .269 batting average. That is pretty respectable considering this season was his first taste of everyday baseball at the major league level. The former Baylor standout always had the talent. He just didn’t get the chance to get enough consistent at-bats when he was playing in Oakland. It’s extremely hard to get in a groove and put together quality at-bats and good swings when you are only playing once every few days. Luckily, the Dodgers were a club who had an opening at first base, and they gave Muncy the opportunity. It’s safe to say he ran with it.

Importance of Muncy to the Dodgers

There is no way the Dodgers would be in their second straight World Series if it wasn’t for Muncy. From his solid defense at first base to his 35 homers this season, he has been a very important part of this ball club. He’s also been extremely versatile for LA, playing second base, third base, and the outfield when called upon this season.

Muncy has struggled in the postseason though, hitting just .182 entering the World Series. On a lighter note, he has homered twice during the playoffs. Considering the type of season Muncy had, it would not be a surprise if he broke out offensively in the World Series against Boston.

The key for him is to do what he did all season, and that’s waiting for a fastball in the zone to drive. 22 of his 35 home runs this year came off the heater. He hit .300 off fastballs, compared to just .181 off breaking pitches. Muncy also had a respectable .282 average against off-speed pitches.Despite his struggles in playoff baseball, expect manager Dave Roberts to have Muncy back in the lineup for Game 2.

His story is truly inspiring to any baseball player who is struggling to find consistent playing time on a big league club. All you need is a chance, and that’s exactly what Max Muncy got. Now he’s fulfilling the ultimate childhood dream, playing on the biggest stage in baseball.

