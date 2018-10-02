After an unforgettable regular season—resulting in two Game-163 tiebreakers for the first time in major league history—October baseball is finally here! The National League Wild Card game starts October 2 with the Colorado Rockies facing off at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. The Oakland Athletics travel to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees for the American League Wild Card game.
The 2018 MLB postseason is loaded with ten teams good enough to win it all. The American League boasts three 100-win teams, including two teams that played Game 7 for the AL Pennant last season and the team with the most wins since 2001.
In the National League, the pennant is wide open. There’s perennial powerhouses and budding favorites thrusting to make an impact. Nobody knows for sure who’s going to win but no team would be a surprise.
The biggest storyline of the 2018 playoffs? Since 2001, at least one pennant has been won by a team that didn’t make the playoffs the season before. Could the Athletics in the AL or the Milwaukee Brewers or Atlanta Braves in the NL continue this trend?
Will the Houston Astros repeat? Will the Boston Red Sox achieve the best season in 20 years? Could the Los Angeles Dodgers end their 30-year World Series drought?
All these questions and more will be answered this October! Here is a look at the Last Word on Baseball’s editorial staff and their predictions for the postseason.
2018 MLB Postseason Predictions
Sean Couch
AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): New York Yankees
NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs
ALDS (NYY vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros
NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers; (ATL vs. LAD): Los Angeles Dodgers
ALCS (HOU vs. BOS): Houston Astros
NLCS (LAD vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers
World Series: Houston Astros over Milwaukee Brewers
Paul Harvey
AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): Oakland Athletics
NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs
ALDS (OAK vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros
NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Chicago Cubs; (ATL vs. LAD): Atlanta Braves
ALCS (HOU vs. BOS): Houston Astros
NLCS (CHC vs. ATL): Chicago Cubs
World Series: Houston Astros over Chicago Cubs
Brandon Murphy
AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): New York Yankees
NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs
ALDS (NYY vs. BOS): New York Yankees; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros
NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers; (ATL vs. LAD): Los Angeles Dodgers
ALCS (NYY vs. HOU): New York Yankees
NLCS (LAD vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers
World Series: New York Yankees over Milwaukee Brewers
Carson Babbini
AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): New York Yankees
NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs
ALDS (NYY vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros
NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers; (ATL vs. LAD): Los Angeles Dodgers
ALCS (HOU vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox
NLCS (LAD vs. MIL): Boston Red Sox
World Series: Boston Red Sox over Milwaukee Brewers
Main Photo:
Embed from Getty Images
View the original article on Last Word On Baseball: 2018 MLB Postseason Predictions