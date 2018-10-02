After an unforgettable regular season—resulting in two Game-163 tiebreakers for the first time in major league history—October baseball is finally here! The National League Wild Card game starts October 2 with the Colorado Rockies facing off at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. The Oakland Athletics travel to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees for the American League Wild Card game.

The 2018 MLB postseason is loaded with ten teams good enough to win it all. The American League boasts three 100-win teams, including two teams that played Game 7 for the AL Pennant last season and the team with the most wins since 2001.

In the National League, the pennant is wide open. There’s perennial powerhouses and budding favorites thrusting to make an impact. Nobody knows for sure who’s going to win but no team would be a surprise.

The biggest storyline of the 2018 playoffs? Since 2001, at least one pennant has been won by a team that didn’t make the playoffs the season before. Could the Athletics in the AL or the Milwaukee Brewers or Atlanta Braves in the NL continue this trend?

Will the Houston Astros repeat? Will the Boston Red Sox achieve the best season in 20 years? Could the Los Angeles Dodgers end their 30-year World Series drought?

All these questions and more will be answered this October! Here is a look at the Last Word on Baseball’s editorial staff and their predictions for the postseason.

2018 MLB Postseason Predictions

Sean Couch

AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): New York Yankees

NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs

ALDS (NYY vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros

NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers; (ATL vs. LAD): Los Angeles Dodgers

ALCS (HOU vs. BOS): Houston Astros

NLCS (LAD vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers

World Series: Houston Astros over Milwaukee Brewers

Paul Harvey

AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): Oakland Athletics

NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs

ALDS (OAK vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros

NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Chicago Cubs; (ATL vs. LAD): Atlanta Braves

ALCS (HOU vs. BOS): Houston Astros

NLCS (CHC vs. ATL): Chicago Cubs

World Series: Houston Astros over Chicago Cubs

Brandon Murphy

AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): New York Yankees

NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs

ALDS (NYY vs. BOS): New York Yankees; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros

NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers; (ATL vs. LAD): Los Angeles Dodgers

ALCS (NYY vs. HOU): New York Yankees

NLCS (LAD vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers

World Series: New York Yankees over Milwaukee Brewers

Carson Babbini

AL Wild Card (OAK @ NYY): New York Yankees

NL Wild Card (COL @ CHC): Chicago Cubs

ALDS (NYY vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox; (CLE vs. HOU): Houston Astros

NLDS (CHC vs. MIL): Milwaukee Brewers; (ATL vs. LAD): Los Angeles Dodgers

ALCS (HOU vs. BOS): Boston Red Sox

NLCS (LAD vs. MIL): Boston Red Sox

World Series: Boston Red Sox over Milwaukee Brewers

