against the at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to reports, Manny Machado was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers via trade. The Baltimore Orioles sent Machado to LA in exchange for five prospects.

Manny Machado traded to LA Dodgers

Machado, 25, played 156 games for the Orioles last season. He hit .259/.310/.471 with 33 home runs and 95 RBI in 156 games. Machado is known for being one of the elite defenders in the league, he finished last season with a 1 dWAR. His first All-Star selection in 2013 was attributed to his 4.3 dWAR. In the past three season, Machado has averaged a 1.7 dWAR.

Machado stated his desire to move to shortstop permanently this off-season, and the Orioles granted his request. He played 380 innings at short in 2016, and he managed to record a 4.76 RF/9 (Range Factor per 9 innings). That is, in fact, the highest RF/9 he’s had his whole career thus far. In 2018, Machado has already played 668 innings at SS. Though he hasn’t always performed well with the glove there, his bat will allow him to play at any position. His best fit may be at third base, but his bat more than compensates for any shortcomings in the field.

Machado is able to show off his speed as he stole 20 bags in 2015. That remains a career high for him. Pitchers still had to keep an eye on him last season, as he stole nine bases in 2017. The three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove third baseman and shortstop is entering the prime of his career and has become an RBI machine the last three seasons. In that time span, Machado has averaged just over 92 RBI a season. The 25-year-old had established himself as the face of the franchise with Baltimore by driving in runs and being able to flash the leather at the hot corner.

Machado was selected third overall pick in the 2010 June Amateur Draft by the Orioles. He made his major league debut in 2012 when 20 years old against the Kansas City Royals. Machado got two hits in his debut.

Machado will be a free agent at the end of this season, but the Dodgers are certainly happy to have him in the meantime. Machado is a legitimate offensive threat in the middle of any lineup. Additionally, he brings elite defense to a premier defensive position. Machado could prove to be the difference maker for LA’s title hopes.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on