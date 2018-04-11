Last season the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Jeren Kendall with their number one pick in June. This year, the Dodgers outfielder is ranked #7 in their top 30 prospect list, and expectations could not be any higher.

Most Dodger fans, even from the San Fernando Valley, are within driving distance of Rancho Cucamonga. For those so inclined, a glimpse into the future is waiting. Many fans took advantage of this last season, while D.J. Peters was destroying baseballs, and becoming the Cal League MVP. From one centerfielder in a Quakes uniform to another, this has been an exciting, prospect-rich time for the Dodgers High-A affiliate. Jeren Kendall is already an electrifying player in his own right, it will be exciting to see a player of his caliber, and skill set, up close.

Vandy to Rancho

Last season Kendall split time between the hitter-friendly Pioneer League and the pitcher-friendly Midwest League after being drafted, and then acclimated to the system. His first professional games were for the Rookie League level Ogden Raptors. He only played 5 games in the Pioneer League before his promotion to Great Lakes. Jeren, had 10 hits in 22 at-bats in those 5 games, he added 4 stolen bases. The Midwest League, by comparison, is nearly the difference between night and day from the Pioneer. Kendall played most of his games last season for the Loons. In 35 games he had 31 hits in 140 at-bats. The stark contrast between leagues should leave one without concern for Kendall’s .221 batting average in Midland.

The speedy Jeren Kendall has gotten off to a slow start thus far in the first week of 2018. 3 for 23 in 6 games with no stolen bases and only one extra-base hit, a double. Look for the ultra-talented centerfielder to get back on track later this week as the Quakes have their season opener and a 4 game homestand against the Inland Empire 66ers, the High-A version of the Angels. Afterward, a quick road trip to Lancaster to battle the Rockies Advanced-A affiliate. Hitters salivate over the chance to swing it at “The Hanger,” the wind seems to perpetually blow, or, howl over the fence. It is a place where pop-ups can literally get up in a jet stream and blow out of the yard. It is also one of the more spacious ballparks in the Cal League, as an example, it is 350 feet down the lines. Lots of space for Mr. Kendall to go gap to gap and run wild. Next, back home to Rancho after the 3 game set in Lancaster. By this time the season is in full swing and Kendall should be as well.

Rancho and Beyond

Break through in the sixth! Jeren Kendall’s first hit in a Rancho uniform singles home Gavin Lux! Rancho back on top 2-1. — RC Quakes Baseball (@RCQuakes) April 7, 2018

Jeren Kendall will make his mark on the Cal League in the 2018 season, it will be exciting to witness. Dodger fans should plan at least one trip out to see this top prospect before mid-season because Tulsa and Oklahoma City’s are a much farther trip!

