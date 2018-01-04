26 May 2016: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes third baseman Matt Beaty (5) at bat during the game between the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and the Bakersfield Blaze at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, CA. (Photo by David Dennis/Icon Sportswire)

Matt Beaty had to hit his way into the top 30 prospects list for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is not only his clutch hitting and awards that impress, it’s also his flexibility in the field. The multi-talented Beaty, played primarily at first and third base, 55 and 49 games respectively. The Belmont University Alum also played five games in the outfield, between right and left. Beaty even played an inning at second base during 2017 for the Tulsa Drillers. Defensive adaptability, although highly valued within the Dodgers front office, will not get a player placed on any top prospect lists.

Player Profile

Age 24 Born April 28, 1993

Birthplace Snellville, GA

Bats: Left Throws: Right

6′ 0″ 210lbs

Dresden High School

Belmont University

Texas League – Player of the Year

In an interview before the 2017 spring training, Beaty was asked about his expectations for the season. His answer, “make the adjustments and small changes that the Dodgers want to see out of me…more doubles and more home runs.” The pride of Dresden High accomplished that goal, and in the process, also increased his batting average and slugging percentage. Beaty won the Player of the Year Award for the Dodgers Double-A affiliate with a fantastic season at the plate. Matt Beaty, also named a mid-season All-Star, as well as a Dodgers organizational All-Star in 2017.

The Dodgers organization rewarded Beaty with a trip to play in the prospect rich Arizona Fall League. The clutch hitting, infielder/outfielder had this to say when questioned about his AFL selection. “It’s definitely a great honor to be here, and to play with the competition level that’s here is fun.” Beaty had two home runs and six doubles scattered within his 16 hits in the desert league of top prospects.

Matt Beaty – 2018 & Beyond

The future is looking bright for Matt Beaty after a stellar campaign in Tulsa. Beaty will most likely be promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. When the left-handed hitting slugger, was asked about his expectations for 2018, he replied: “I just want to build off of my season last year. I want to continue to learn the outfield and also become a better infielder at first and third. I want to give the organization flexibility and reliability in the field.”

It is unclear if the Dodgers have a position in mind for him in the future, luckily for him, he can play so many positions. Beaty is a clutch hitter and extremely versatile with the leather.

