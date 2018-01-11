Errol Robinson moved his way through the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system, as well as the prospects list in 2017. Robinson started off the 2017 campaign with an injured shoulder. After that, Robinson moved through Low-A, High-A, and into a starring role with the Tulsa Drillers at Double-A. He has explosive speed with not only his feet but also with his hands.

The shortstop from Ole’ Miss moved up one spot on this list just last week, when the Dodgers were involved in a three team trade.

Player Profile

Age 23 Born October 1, 1994

Birthplace Boyds, MD

Bats: Right Throws: Right

6″ 0″ 180lbs

St. John’s High School (Wash. D.C.)

University of Mississippi

2017 Highlights

Here’s the walk-off game winner from @therealerob_6 that clinches the Texas League North Division title for @TulsaDrillers. #DrillVille pic.twitter.com/oLkGxZBkxf — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) September 3, 2017

After his successful rehabilitation, he began his year with the Great Lakes Loons at Low Single-A. The sixth-round draft pick from the year previous, had 77 at-bats. He had 19 hits and scored 13 runs, Robinson also added six stolen bases. It took Errol only 22 games in the “pitcher friendly”, Midwest League before his promotion to High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

As a Quake, the slick-fielding Robinson provided a spark at the top of Manager Drew Saylor’s lineup. The pride of St. John’s High had very similar statistics to his Great Lakes numbers, but in seven less at-bats. He was promoted to Rancho on June 9th, and by the end of the month (June 29th), Robinson packed his bags for the next level. Once again, a short stay, before Robinson’s next move forward. Double-A, Tulsa.

When asked about what fans can expect from him, from an interview in June, Robinson humbly stated, “I hope I can bring a spark to the stadium, hopefully, good defense, and a lot of energy and excitement.” The Dodgers affiliate received a much-needed lift with Errol Robinson’s presence at the top of Drillers line-up. He fulfilled that and more for Tulsa. Robinson scored some big runs, stole some clutch bases and had timely hits for the playoff run.

Learning other positions, the natural shortstop also played 34 games at second base and two games in the outfield. In an interview from Spring Training, Robinson explains his learning curve on the other side of the infield. With shortstop being such a difficult position to play, Robinson has had relative ease moving to other defensive spots.

Errol Robinson – 2018 & Beyond

The charismatic 23-year old has been busy since the playoffs ended in September. “The focus of the off-season has been the swing. I’ve been trying to simplify and be more efficient with my movements in the box. Overall, the off-season has been great. It was spent in California in order to be close to Dodger Stadium. Being around the big league weight staff and more Dodger prospects has helped me stay on track.”

His expectations for next season. “Personal goals are improving in the areas I lacked in the previous year, and making an impact at the big league level. I’d expect another strong season defensively and would love to be a Dodger before the end of the year.”

In 2018, Errol Robinson figures to continue his growth and development, as well as his rise towards Dodger Stadium.

