TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: A detailed view of cleat marks on the rubber on-deck circle mat featuring the MLB logo near the visiting dugout before the start of the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

This year was an incredible season for Major League Baseball. Fans got to see a number of incredible accomplishments and a World Series for the ages with the Houston Astros taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

The playoffs were a special time that featured many superstar players and some of the finalists for the Rookie of the Year Award. Aaron Judge, Andrew Benintendi, and Cody Bellinger all played big roles for their teams while competing in the postseason. In the end, there were just two guys that stood head and shoulders above their counterparts for the award.

2017 Rookie of the Year Award Winners

American League – Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees (150 points)

2017 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year: Aaron Judge. Full voting details: https://t.co/Gp3vMcK1Kq — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 13, 2017

There was little doubt who was going to win the award for the AL this season. After all, Judge is not only the Rookie of the Year in the AL, but he is also one of three finalists for the AL MVP. He was the unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Judge smashed his way onto the scene with an incredible first half and never let up on his way to winning this award. He finished the season with a slash-line of .284/.422/.627 with an OPS of 1.049. Judge hit a rookie-record 52 HRs, drove in 114 runs, scored 128 runs, added 24 doubles, and 127 walks. He was also selected as an AL All-Star.

There is no denying that Judge was clearly one of the most dominant players in all of baseball regardless of experience. He struggled at times in the playoffs but came up with three HRs, seven RBI, and five runs scored in the ALCS against Houston. He is a middle-of-the-lineup juggernaut that should terrorize the AL East for years to come.

Other finalists: Benintendi (Boston, 75 points), Trey Mancini (Baltimore, 31 points)

The Yankees made sure to congratulate their superstar on Twitter:

Led the league in Rs, BBs, HRs.

52 HRs = Most ever by a rookie

127 BBs = Most ever by a rookie

Winning the HR Derby = 1st time ever by a rookie Was there ever a doubt?!?!? Congrats, @TheJudge44, on being the UNANIMOUS @officialBBWAA AL Rookie of the Year. We’re so proud! 👏💙😭 pic.twitter.com/ZlW38HRLro — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 13, 2017

National League – Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (150 points)

2017 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year: Cody Bellinger. Full voting details: https://t.co/GviqnLkUc3 — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 13, 2017

In all honesty, neither award was a nail-biting decision. Bellinger did not dominate quite as much as Judge, but his numbers were clearly the best for a rookie in the NL. Bellinger burst onto the scene after a number of early season injuries forced him into action. He took the opportunity and never looked back, becoming a staple in the middle of the Dodgers lineup. He was also won the award unanimously, just like Judge.

Bellinger would go on to slash .267/.352/.581 with a .933 OPS in 132 games with Los Angeles. He slugged 31 HRs, 79 RBI, 23 doubles, and scored 73 runs. Bellinger was also named to the NL All-Star team this year.

Like Judge, Bellinger faced struggles in the postseason but still found ways to come up big in key moments. He finished the playoffs with three HRs, nine RBI, and 10 runs scored. The only thing missing from Bellinger’s season is a World Series ring, but the Dodgers and Bellinger will likely be back before long.

Other finalists: Paul DeJong (St. Louis, 56 points), Josh Bell (Pittsburgh, 32 points)

The Dodgers congratulated their young star on Twitter:

UNANIMOUS!@Cody_Bellinger is the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year! Congrats, Cody! pic.twitter.com/VRbmClxbOj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 13, 2017

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on