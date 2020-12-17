The Los Angeles Angels added an arm to their bullpen on Wednesday by signing lefthanded sidearm reliever Alex Claudio of San Juan, Puerto Rico to a one-year deal worth $1.125 million according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. The Angels become Claudio’s third Major League team. In addition to the Angels, Claudio has played for the Texas Rangers.

In 2020, Claudio pitched 20 games for the Brewers, had one save, one hold, and did not record a decision. He had an earned run average of 4.26. In 19 innings, Claudio gave up 18 hits, nine earned runs, and six walks. He also had 15 strikeouts, hit one batter, had two wild pitches, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26.

Claudio’s lone save in 2020 came in a 6-5 Brewers win over the Chicago Cubs on August 15. Claudio pitched the 10th inning, and gave up an unearned run in the one-run Milwaukee victory. It would be the 13th career save in Claudio’s career, and first with the Brewers, as the other dozen came with the Rangers.

One strength that Claudio brings to the Angels is his endurance. He led Major League Baseball in games pitched in 2019, as he was on the mound for 83 Brewers games. In seven Major League Baseball seasons, Claudio has pitched in 311 games.

The Angels also have a bullpen that is expected to include Felix Pena of San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic, Mike Mayers of Grove City, OH, and Raisel Iglesias of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba. Iglesias will take over closer duties after being traded to the Angels from the Cincinnati Reds for reliever Noe Ramirez and minor league shortstop Leonardo Rivas on December 7.

The Angels were in desperate need of improving their bullpen in 2021. During the 2020 season, Ty Buttrey led the Angels with five saves, but had a poor earned run average of 5.81.

