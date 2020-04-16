Mike Trout addresses possibility of playing games in closed stadiums

There’s much debate among athletes across all sports about whether or not they want to play in closed stadiums, without fans.

On one side, it’s income they need to support themselves and their families. However, it’s also fair to point out that games without fans may come off as stale, and will lack the energy and excitement we’e always come to associate with them.

Some athletes such as LeBron James and Jayson Tatum have expressed their discontent for the idea. Others are just happy to play again. Mike Trout appears to be in that camp, which he stated in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I obviously want to play as fast as we can,” he said. “Get to a city, maybe Arizona, they’re throwing out Florida. Being quarantined in a city, …it would be difficult for some guys. What are you gonna do with family members? My wife is pregnant. What am I gonna do when she goes into labor? Am I going to have to quarantine for two weeks after I come back? Because obviously I can’t miss that birth of our first child. There’s a lot of red flags, a lot of questions. Obviously, we would have to agree on it as players. But I think the mentality is we want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it’s gotta be realistic. We can’t be sitting in a hotel room, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that’s pretty crazy.”

It’s a difficult predicament to be in, but it does appear that if we’re gonna have sports in the near future, we’re going to need to play them in closed stadiums. There are too many lives at risk otherwise.