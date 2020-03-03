Select Page

Mar 3, 2020

Mike Trout crushes golf ball into oblivion (Video)
Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout is a five-tool player, and he truly can do it all.

And that doesn’t necessarily even only apply to what takes place on the baseball diamond.

This was evidenced by a recent outing at Top Golf involving Trout and his Angels bros. He stepped up to the bay, swung a club with so much ferocity that he hit a golf ball OUT of Top Golf — over the net.

We have literally no idea where the ball ended up. It’s possible that it still hasn’t landed yet.

