Angels try to improve starting rotation with acquisition of Dylan Bundy

The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles made a trade on Wednesday. The Angels acquired right handed starting pitcher Dylan Bundy of Tulsa, OK from the Orioles for four minor league right handed pitchers. They were Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish and Kyle Brnovich according to Rhett Bollinger of mlb.com.

The Angels will hope Bundy adds depth to the back end of their starting pitching rotation, that is projected to include Shohei Ohtani, Andrew Heaney and Griffin Channing according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Like Bundy, Heaney and Channing are American as Heaney is from Oklahoma City, OK and Channing is from Mission Viejo, CA.

Bundy has not been all that effective for the struggling Baltimore Orioles over the last two seasons. In 2018, he led Major League Baseball with 16 losses and 41 home runs allowed with a poor earned run average of 5.45 and an equally poor WHIP of 1.41.

Last year there were some signs of improvement. Bundy had his earned run average drop below five to 4.79. In 30 starts, he had a record of seven wins, 14 losses, and a better WHIP of 1.36. In 161 2/3 innings, Bundy gave up 86 earned runs, 161 hits, 29 home runs and 58 walks.

Bundy’s strikeout total in 2019 was at 162. That was a drop from the 184 strikeouts he had in 2018. Still, the Angels could be pleased he gave up 12 fewer home runs this past season compared to 2018.

The Orioles continue to be in heavy rebuild mode. They had a record of 54 wins and 108 losses in 2019. They were also 49 games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East and led Major League Baseball with 981 runs against. Orioles management need to be given some credit for being able to trade a starting pitcher who did not fit into the rotation for four prospects who possibly could later on down the road.