Mike Trout dishes on Angels' plan to sign big-name free agents

The Angels have been quietly retooling their roster over the past few seasons, and now, with a new manager at the helm, the team is looking to enter “win-now” mode.

It makes sense timing-wise, as the Angels clearly don’t want to waste the rest of superstar slugger Mike Trout’s prime years. Trout, after all, is a five-tool player that can do it all, and team is wise to build around him. And given that he makes roughly $35 million per season, the Angels probably should focus more on winning now, while they still have Trout in peak form.

It looks like that’s exactly the strategy they’re looking to employ, as the latest rumors suggest the team is going to make a big move in free agency over the past few weeks. Even Trout himself hinted about it.

“I think every Angels fan or Angels player is just looking, waiting for that thing to pop up on their phone saying we’re acquiring somebody or signing somebody,” Trout recently said, during an appearance on MLB Network Radio (SiriusXM).

It’ll be interesting to see if the Angels look to bolster their pitching, offense, defense — or all three. Time will tell.