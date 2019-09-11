Shohei Ohtani criticized for lack of hustle, not running out fly ball

Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best player on his team not named Mike Trout, so he can sometimes reap the benefit of that by taking it a bit easy at times.

And that’s exactly what he did during Tuesday’s game against the Indians, when he fouled out to left in the sixth inning of the game. The thing is that the ball fell just a few feet from the line, and had it been fair, Ohtani would’ve had an easy double.

However, he didn’t run — heck, he didn’t even leave the box — and a few Twitter users took notice of it.

Sure, Ohtani has a great eye for the ball, and he likely knew it’d be foul, but it’s still not a great look to not run it out anyway. Hustle is important, and trickles down to the young players on the team.