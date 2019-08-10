Select Page

Watch: Mike Trout hits home run at Fenway Park, has now homered at every MLB ballpark

Posted by | Aug 10, 2019 | ,

Watch: Mike Trout hits home run at Fenway Park, has now homered at every MLB ballpark
By: |
Angels slugger Mike Trout essentially completed a circuit in the team’s game against the Red Sox on Saturday, pulling off yet another impressive feat that he had yet to accomplish — until then.

Trout had hit a home run at every MLB ballpark except for Fenway heading into Saturday’s game, and he made sure to put an end to that drought.

He came to the plate in the sixth inning with a man on base, and proceeded to crush a pitch from Rick Porcello into the stands.

Just another notch on Trout’s bedpost.

Angels, MLB

View the original article on Angels Win: Watch: Mike Trout hits home run at Fenway Park, has now homered at every MLB ballpark



Related Posts

Happy Birthday, Mike Trout!

Happy Birthday, Mike Trout!

August 7, 2019

Jared Walsh tops our Los Angeles Angels Prospect Hotlist, then gets promoted.. (7/22-8/4 2019)

Jared Walsh tops our Los Angeles Angels Prospect Hotlist, then gets promoted.. (7/22-8/4 2019)

August 6, 2019

Every Tyler Skaggs Related Moment From Los Angeles Angels No-Hitter

Every Tyler Skaggs Related Moment From Los Angeles Angels No-Hitter

July 13, 2019

Mike Trout pulls off magicianlike maneuver to avoid being tagged out (Video)

Mike Trout pulls off magicianlike maneuver to avoid being tagged out (Video)

August 5, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino