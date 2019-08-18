This tweet puts Mike Trout's unbelievable MLB career in perspective

Angels slugger Mike Trout is the face of baseball, and he’s shattering records left and right, even at only 28 years of age.

Trout is currently in the prime of his career, but he still has much to accomplish, which shows just how high his ceiling is. He’s hit .306 for his career, with 281 home runs and 744 RBIs.

But he’s really just getting started.

The crazy thing is that Trout just tied Derek Jeter in an important statistic, and it’s important to note that it took the Yankees legend 20 years to accomplish it.

Mike Trout is now tied with Derek Jeter, his childhood idol, with 72.4 career bWAR. It took Jeter 20 years to accumulate that bWAR. This is Trout’s ninth season. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 18, 2019

Trout just keeps setting the bar higher and higher.