Mike Trout pulls off magicianlike maneuver to avoid being tagged out (Video)

Angels superstar Mike Trout is a five-tool player, and he truly can do it all.

Trout can hit, run, make plays with his glove — not to mention being a clubhouse leader by example that his teammates follow.

But he can also pull off magic tricks, as we learned during Monday’s game against the Reds.

Trout attempted to steal second base, and thanks to a great throw by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, it sure looked like he’d be thrown out. But he adjusted his trajectory mid-slide — navigating around the tag to touch the bag safely.

Just another “wow” moment from the face of baseball.