Select Page

Mike Trout pulls off magicianlike maneuver to avoid being tagged out (Video)

Posted by | Aug 5, 2019 | ,

Mike Trout pulls off magicianlike maneuver to avoid being tagged out (Video)
By: |
Angels superstar Mike Trout is a five-tool player, and he truly can do it all.

Trout can hit, run, make plays with his glove — not to mention being a clubhouse leader by example that his teammates follow.
But he can also pull off magic tricks, as we learned during Monday’s game against the Reds.

Trout attempted to steal second base, and thanks to a great throw by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, it sure looked like he’d be thrown out. But he adjusted his trajectory mid-slide — navigating around the tag to touch the bag safely.

Just another “wow” moment from the face of baseball.

Angels, MLB

View the original article on Angels Win: Mike Trout pulls off magicianlike maneuver to avoid being tagged out (Video)



Related Posts

Jonathan Lucroy Injured After Scary Collision at Home Plate

Jonathan Lucroy Injured After Scary Collision at Home Plate

July 8, 2019

Los Angeles Angels Honor Tyler Skaggs With Historic Night

Los Angeles Angels Honor Tyler Skaggs With Historic Night

July 13, 2019

Jared Walsh tops our Los Angeles Angels Prospect Hotlist, then gets promoted.. (7/22-8/4 2019)

Jared Walsh tops our Los Angeles Angels Prospect Hotlist, then gets promoted.. (7/22-8/4 2019)

August 6, 2019

Every Tyler Skaggs Related Moment From Los Angeles Angels No-Hitter

Every Tyler Skaggs Related Moment From Los Angeles Angels No-Hitter

July 13, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino