Look: Mike Trout's dog is now a social media star, has its own Instagram account

Angels slugger Mike Trout is currently the face of baseball, as he’s a five-tool player who can truly do it all, and he also has a larger-than-life personality, which makes him extremely marketable.
Also marketable is his dog, Juno. He and his beautiful wife, Jessica, have a fluffy little feline fella, and the pup now even has its own Instagram account.
Yes, Juno is now a social media star, and it’s posts like this which are trending for the right reasons.
We’d love to know about Juno’s thoughts on deficit spending, or universal health care.
