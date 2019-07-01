ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 29: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the first inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday afternoon in Southlake, Texas. The details of his death are not known at press time. Monday night’s game between the Angels and the Texas Rangers has been canceled. Skaggs, 27, last pitched this past Saturday night in Anaheim against the Oakland Athletics. Skaggs would have turned 28 on July 13th.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Tyler Skaggs Career

Skaggs went to Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, California. He was drafted by the Angels with the 40th overall pick in the 2009 Major League Draft. However, he made his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting dealt along with Patrick Corbin for Dan Haren. After the 2013 season, he was traded back to the Angels as part of a three-team with the Chicago White Sox. Mark Trumbo and Adam Eaton were other notable players in that trade.

Skaggs has a career record of 28-38 with an ERA of 4.41. The 2018 season was Skaggs’ best as a pro. His record was 7-7 with a 4.02 ERA. This season, Skaggs was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA.

Cause of Death

Skaggs, who is survived by his wife Carli, was found dead at 2:18 PM Central Time when the South Lake Police responded to a call of an unconscious male at the Hilton Hotel. Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected at this time. The Southlake Police said the investigation is ongoing and will release any information as soon as it becomes available.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

This is the second time since 2009 that the Angels have had to deal with the death of a young player. In April of that year, 22-year-old Nick Adenhart was killed by a drunk driver after starting one game that season.

League Reaction

The rest of the league has already started to react to this tragedy.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his condolences. “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Tyler Skaggs, 27, passed away this morning. https://t.co/q150hyH01J pic.twitter.com/y1X5ctlWDl — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2019

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Tyler Skaggs: pic.twitter.com/OXDv8nhk6A — MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) July 1, 2019

Related

View the original article on