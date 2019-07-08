HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 07: Jake Marisnick #6 of the Houston Astros collides with catcher Jonathan Lucroy #20 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim as he attempts to score in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Marisnick was called out under the home plate collision rule. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was removed from Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros after a scary collision at home plate with Jake Marisnick in the 8th inning of a tie game. As a result, Lucroy was carted off the field and taken to a hospital for a CT scan and is being evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Jonathan Lucroy was removed from today’s game after a collision at home plate. He is on his way to a local hospital for a CT scan and will be evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 7, 2019

Jonathan Lucroy Injured After Scary Collision

Was the Slide Intentional?

It is hard to tell if the collision was intentional, or if Marisnick was trying to make an inside move to the plate in order to avoid the tag and didn’t have a chance to change course. You be the judge.

Jonathan Lucroy leaves the game after a heavy collision with Jake Marisnick at home plate in the bottom of the 8th inning. Hoping for the best for Lucroy.#Angels #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/dadZ12Ai9x — MLB Daily (@MLBDaily365) July 8, 2019

The rule states:

A runner attempting to score may not deviate from his direct pathway to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate). If, in the judgment of the Umpire, a runner attempting to score initiates contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate) in such a manner, the Umpire shall declare the runner out (even if the player covering home plate loses possession of the ball).

However, there is an exception if the catcher doesn’t give the runner a clear path to the plate. But in this case, Lucroy gave Marisnick plenty of room to slide. As a result, Marisnick was called out on the play.

Is Suspension Coming?

The play in live speed looks terrible. However, on replay, it seems like Marisnick was veering toward the front of home plate before Lucroy got there. But, that’s not what Angels manager Brad Ausmus thought, saying, “It certainly didn’t look like a clean play. It looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. MLB should probably take a look at it and consider some type of suspension quite frankly.”

Marisnick was quick to defend his case, saying, “For me, I was running, and I see him taking a step up the line like he’s going to drop and go back, so I try to take an instep and slide headfirst on the inside corner. I watched the play again, and he drops right in front of me. Once I kind of made a decision, it was too late. It was a bad play, and I hope he’s OK.”

If Major League Baseball does issue a suspension, it will probably be them trying their best to stop these plays from happening in the future.

