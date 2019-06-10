Mike Trout absolutely dominating MLB All-Star voting

Angels slugger Mike Trout is a five-tool player, and, aside from Mookie Betts, is really the only player currently in MLB that fits that mold. But Trout is having a much better season than his counterpart, as his numbers, per usual, are just off the chart.

And the All-Star Game voting reflects that as well.

Trout is light years beyond everyone else both on the field, and in the All-Star voting as well. Check out the numbers below.

Mike Trout leads all players in the American League voting for the All-Star Team. George Springer is running second, Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) is fourth among all players in the AL in the first balloting update from MLB. pic.twitter.com/MHUMtwNmU9 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 10, 2019

Both fans and analysts know that Trout clearly is the most valuable player in the American League this year, and the Angels would be a cellar-dweller without him on the roster.