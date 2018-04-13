Select Page

Shohei Ohtani gives bat to fan, then crushes triple with new one

If you’re not feeling Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani — the second coming of Babe Ruth — then you’re not a baseball fan.

Ohtani has burst onto the scene, crushing home runs and nearly even pulling off a perfect game in his first career MLB start.

Not only that, he’s an awesome guy, which we recently learned. Ohtani was signing autographs for fans before a recent game, when he gave one particular kid his bat, which was pretty great.

Not only that, the loss of the bat clearly didn’t affect him, as he crushed a triple with a new one.

Yeah, we’re on the Ohtani bandwagon.

