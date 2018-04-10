Predict Albert Pujols' 3,000th Hit

With 2 more hits last night against Texas, including a homerun, Albert Pujols sits just 19 hits shy of becoming the 32nd player in all of Major League Baseball to join the 3,000 hit club. That’s an amazing accomplishment!

So, let’s make it a little more fun for Angels fans. It’s time to predict when, where, and how he will cross that barrier.

With a present slash line of .277/.306/.477, Albert Pujols has 13 hits in 47 ABs spanning 11 games. He’s getting 4.27 ABs per game, and slightly over 1 hit per game. That means if he maintains his present rates, he should collect his 3,000th hit by April 28th. That’s a home game against the Yankees, which would be something special for the crowd to see (and honestly, who wouldn’t want to see the Yankees have to watch that celebration?).

But, there are many variables that go into this. Albert could get a day off or two, he could go on a tear, or he could cool down. Pitchers could pitch him differently so as not to become the pitcher who dished up his 3,000th hit. Around that time, the Angels will be facing the Red Sox, Giants, Astros, and Yankees, all of whom have good pitching.

With all that in mind Angels fans, make some friendly bets and place your votes on where and when he’ll notch his 3,000 hit. See if you can be the most accurate in predicting this feat.