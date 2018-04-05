Angels 2B Jahmai Jones Interviews with AngelsWin.com

Sometimes you meet people who are mature beyond their years. And, sometimes you meet people with amazing talent. Rarely, you meet people with both. One of those people with that combination of maturity and talent is Jahmai Jones, a rising star in the Angels organization.

There’s a lot to like with Jahmai Jones as a player. He hits. He steals. He gets on base. He has power. He fields. He does whatever it takes to help his team win.

But, what really makes him stand out is his attitude and maturity. He wants to help his team, and he wants to win. This offseason, he was approached by Angels GM Billy Eppler to change positions from the OF (where he’s been playing for the past few years) back to 2B, where he played in high school. Rather than look at it as a challenge, he told me he saw it as an “opportunity”. That’s wisdom way beyond his 20 years.

AngelsWin.com sat down with Jahmai to talk about his first Major League Spring Training camp. We found out who really helped him and what he learned. We talked a lot about making the transition to 2B, and how he will make the best of the opportunity that he’s been given.

Please click below to watch our interview with Jahmai Jones. And then, head out to the IE66ers to watch him play. You’ll be glad you did.

[embedded content]

Jahmai Jones Interviews with AngelsWin.com April 3, 2018 from AngelsWin.com on Vimeo.