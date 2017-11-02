at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Although the World Series ended just last night, the hot stove season is already underway with the first major free agent deal of the off-season.

Justin Upton signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Thursday worth $108 million. The power hitting left fielder could have opted out of his contract with the Angels and become a free agent, but will instead return to Anaheim through 2022. This contract will add one year to his current deal, and an additional $18 million.

🚨The #Angels have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with OF Justin Upton. The contract will take Upton through the 2022 campaign🚨 pic.twitter.com/sLT2WYSD34 — Angels (@Angels) November 2, 2017

Upton, who is currently out of the country, is reportedly very happy to return to the Angels and released a statement on twitter on his enthusiasm to return to Anaheim.

“My family and I are very excited and happy to be back with the Angels organization. After talking with Billy Eppler several times it was evident to me that Arte and the whole organization is as committed to winning as I am and that was the biggest factor in my decision to come back. I’m excited to get going and I appreciate all the support I’ve received from Angels fans this off season.”

The Angels acquired Upton on August 31 from the Detroit Tigers last season in hopes of making a late run for a wild card sport. Upton did well for the Angels in 2017, although his batting average dipped (he hit .279 with the Tigers and just .245 for Anaheim) he did post a .531 slugging percentage and an .887 OPS, with seven home runs in 27 games. Upton also hit 35 home runs for the year, a career high for him.

