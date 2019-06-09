ROUND ROCK, TX – MAY 19: Round Rock Express outfielder Yordan Alvarez awaits an at bat during a minor league baseball game against the Nashville Sounds on May 19, 2019, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Houston Astros have no shortage of young talent, but they’re about to add even more to their stacked roster. According to Jake Kaplan of The Atletic, the Astros will promote Yordan Alvarez ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.

The Astros are calling up Yordan Alvarez from Triple A ahead of tomorrow’s game, sources tell The Athletic. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) June 9, 2019

Houston Astros to Promote Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best prospects in one of the better farm systems in baseball. The outfielder is the third-ranked prospect in Houston’s system and the 23rd-best prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Alvarez is having a fantastic season at the AAA level, as the lefty currently owns a .343/.443/.742 slash line and a 175 wRC+ in 253 plate appearances. His 23 home runs lead the minors and he has recorded almost as many walks (49) as strikeouts (50).

Alvarez is not on the 40-man roster, so somebody on the current roster will be designated for assignment or placed on the 60-day injured list. As of this posting, Houston hasn’t announced who that player will be.

Alvarez initially joined Major League Baseball after playing two seasons in the Cuban National Series. Interestingly enough, Alvarez originally signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent. However, the talented outfielder never played a game with Los Angeles, as the Astros acquired him in a trade for Josh Fields.

Alvarez steadily climbed the minor league ranks, developing into one of the top prospects in baseball. The international free agent played in Low-A and High-A in 2017 before spending time in Double-A and Triple-A in 2018. While he started the year in the minors, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he made his major league debut. Throughout the course of his minor league career, Alvarez owns a .311/.395/.561 slash line with a corresponding 150 wRC+.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on