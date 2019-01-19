ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 20: (L-R) Kyle Tucker #3, George Springer #4 and Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros celebrate in the outfield after the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on July 20, 2018 in Anaheim, California. The Astros defeated the Angels 3-1. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

There are only four more Wednesdays until the Houston Astros pitchers and catchers officially report to spring training. Each week, we will take a look at the major position groups. We will be giving our predictions as to what we think the opening day roster will look like. With that being said, it is time to look at the 2019 Houston Astros roster heading into this season. First, let’s take a look at Houston’s outfield situation.

Houston Astros 2019 Season Preview: Outfield

Early outlook

With a starting spot more than likely locked up for Michael Brantley and George Springer, a fight between at least four guys is likely for one spot in the starting outfield. Left on the Astros 40-man roster for the outfield are Derek Fisher, Tony Kemp, Jake Marisnick, Josh Reddick, Myles Straw, and Kyle Tucker. It’s a crowded outfield situation for the Astros heading into the new season, which will bring up a now interesting situation of when and how Houston will take care of this situation.

Fans have seen the importance of players like Fisher, Kemp, Marisnick, and Reddick for the Astros on the road to winning their first ever World Series title back in 2017 and almost repeating in 2018. These four could make a starting outfield on most rosters in MLB. The fact that Houston has them all and most of them could be backups or even in Triple-A to start the year is quite impressive to the talent ahead of them in Springer and Brantley.

Tucker made his major league debut in 2018. In 64 at-bats in 2018, Tucker got only nine hits (.141 batting average). Tucker also scored 10 runs with four RBI.

Possible Changes

With a crowded outfield situation in Houston, it has been rumored that Reddick is being shopped around by the Astros. This move could help and hurt Houston at the same time.

If Houston does end up dealing Reddick somewhere else, the team would lose a key veteran presence on the roster, as well as a fan favorite. While the Rick Flair “Woo” may not be his go-to walk-up song anymore, fans around the entire stadium will still serenade him with it as he strides to the plate. Even his teammates occasionally do the same thing as Reddick walks to the plate. Anytime he does something good, the Woo’s come out in full force.

Losing Reddick would add to the veteran presence already lost with the departure of Brian McCann back to the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton to the Tampa Bay Rays.

It would help Houston though as it would open up a roster spot. It would also allow for players like Tucker to have another chance at showing he belongs in the majors. But, that all depends on what the Astros would be getting back in a possible trade scenario for Reddick. If the Astros do end up trading Reddick, do not expect it until the trade deadline at the end of July.

Opening Day Roster Prediction

For the opening day roster prediction, expect it to feature five players in the outfield. The starters will most likely be Brantley, Springer, and Reddick. The other two outfield spots will likely be reserved for Kemp and Fisher. This means that Marisnick and Tucker will start most likely in Triple-A.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on