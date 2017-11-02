in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

In what is sure to go down as one of the greatest World Series in recent memory, the Houston Astros win their first championship in franchise history, with a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series.

Houston Astros Win 2017 World Series

Astros Strike Early

The Astros would get on the board early and jump out to a 2-0 lead after a leadoff double by George Springer to start the game. Springer would score in the next at bat when Alex Bregman reached second base on a throwing error by Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger. Bregman would then steal third base and Jose Altuve would drive him in.

It looked as if the Dodgers would answer right back in the bottom of the first inning, when Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double. The Dodgers would even load the bases after Lance McCullers hit both Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig, but would come away without a run after McCullers struck out Corey Seager and Bellinger and was able to get Joc Pederson to ground out.

Springer Goes Deep…..Again

The Astros were able to score again in the second inning, when McCullers helped his own cause and drove in Brian McCann. Springer would take Darvish deep in the next at bat, with a two-run home run in what would be his fourth consecutive game with a home run, and his fifth of the World Series.

And for the second straight start, the Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish failed to pitch two full innings and left the game after giving up five runs to the Houston Astros in one and two thirds innings pitched.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went to his bullpen and surprisingly brought in Brandon Morrow, forcing the Dodgers to use a pinch hitter in the bottom of the second inning. Morrow would go on to strike out Bregman, but the damage was already done and Houston had scored three runs in the second inning.

Kershaw Enters Game 7

The Dodgers were able to stop the bleeding in the third inning went they brought in Clayton Kershaw as a relief pitcher. Kershaw pitched a perfect frame, but the Dodgers were unable to capitalize, despite having their first two batters reach base. Kershaw would go on to pitch through the sixth inning, allowing only two hits, while striking out three Astros batters and allowing no runs.

The Dodgers Get On The Board

Los Angeles was able to score their only run of the game in the sixth inning, when Pederson singled to start the inning, and was driven in by a pinch hitting Andre Either. The Dodgers were not able to get any more runs in the game as they left an alarming 10 runners on base.

Astros Win

The Astros would go on to win Game 7 by a score of 5-1, to win their first World Series in franchise history in one that will certainly go down in the history books.

Last Word

Charlie Morton (1-0, 1.74 ERA) will go down as the winning pitcher with Darvish (0-2, 21.60 ERA) being the losing pitcher. And perhaps most impressively, George Springer was announced as the 2017 World Series MVP.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on